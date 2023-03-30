Social Scene: Club has fun, memorable cruise

Submitted

Marco Island Cruise Club members cruised up to Fort Myers Sweetwater Marina, spent the night, and then were "all aboard" early for a departure cruise up the Caloosahatchee River, through the locks to Lake Okeechobee.

Spirits were high and off they went! Members spent the third day on the the Raisin' Cane Educational Bus Tour of sugar cane fields and processing plant. After the bus tour members got together for a cruise out onto Lake Okeechobee.

It was all followed by happy hour and dancing at the TIKI Bar to a live band. But then it was time to go. It was a lot of fun and a memorable cruise!

