3 To Do: Bay Days, Southland Bluegrass Festival, more

Marco Eagle

1. 2023 Bay Days – Great American Cleanup

Keep Collier Beautiful is calling on all Collier County residents to join in the annual Bay Days – Great American Cleanup on Saturday, April 1.

This event brings together volunteers from across the county to remove trash and debris from waterways to keep our community clean and healthy.

This year, you can register for one of our pre-selected locations: Barefoot Beach, Clam Pass, Cocohatchee #1, Haldeman Creek, Lowdermilk Park, Naples Pier, Rookery Bay NERR, Seagate Beach Access, South Beach on Marco Island, Tigertail Beach on Marco Island, Vanderbilt Beach and the Jolly Bridge on Marco Island.

This is a community-wide effort to help protect our environment and there are many ways to support.

Visit keepcollierbeautiful.com.

MORENow You Know: Artist noms, beach access closed, fingerstyle guitarist returns

AND3 To Know: Meatless 'Pub Subs,' two hole-in-ones

ALSO3 To Do: Bay Days, Southland Bluegrass Festival, more

2. Southland Bluegrass Music Festival

The second Southland Bluegrass Music Festival begins at noon Saturday, April 1, outdoors at Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee.

Enjoy seven outdoor concerts, an RV display, and food trucks. Performers include Ricky Skaggs & The Kentucky Thunder, The Steeldrivers, Del McCoury Band, Sister Sadie, Abby The Spoon Lady and others.

Information: 239-658-1313 or moreinparadise.

3. Author Asha Lemmie speaks

Author Asha Lemmie – whose novel “Fifty Words of Rain” is set in post-World War II Japan — will speak at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, in Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples.

The lecture and book signing is presented by the Friends of the Library of Collier County.

Tickets $48 for Friends members, $58 for nonmembers. Seating is general admission so “saving” seats not permitted.

More at collier-friends.org. or 239-262-8135.

MOREGardening: Florida’s sssnakes - Pythons, cottonmouths and more; the benefits and dangers

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Noshing on gnocchi and enjoying some engaging ‘married soup’

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?