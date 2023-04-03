Bay Days cleanup at Tigertail

Allie Delventhal

Special to the Eagle

Though seasons in Southwest Florida are not distinct, spring cleaning was celebrated by Friends of Tigertail and Collier County during the annual Bay Days beach cleanup on Saturday, April 1, at Tigertail Beach.

Still seeing the effects of Hurricane Ian, construction debris, four large tires, and several pieces of clothing as well as the usual bottles and cans were collected by a group of 32 participants for a total of 187 pounds of trash.

Chris Harmon, the park ranger was on hand as well as Friends of Tigertail members and enthusiastic community volunteers who enjoy a clean, safe beach.

The next Tigertail clean-up is planned for Saturday, July 15. More information can be found at friendsoftigertail.com or the organization's Facebook page.