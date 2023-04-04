3 To Do: Shrimp & Music Festival, Palm Cottage reopens, more
1. Friday, Bonita Springs Shrimp & Music Festival
Blues, rock and country bands perform at the second-annual outdoor fest that also features fresh seafood dishes and a marketplace with arts, crafts and more.
MOREMarco Island facing lawsuit over short-tern rentals ordinance
AND3 To Know: Hurricane predictions, more
ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Glenn Roth returns to Marco, Easter Sunrise Service, more
The lineup includes Reggie King Sears, Nigel Mack & The Blues Attack, Crossfire Creek Band, Damon Fowler, Thunder Beach, Dead Set Florida and JP Soars & The Red Hots.
From 3 until 10 p.m., Friday; 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, April 7-9.
Outside Trackside Donuts & Café, 28001 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.
Information: paragonfestivals.com.
2. Naples, Tuesday: Palm Cottage reopens
The oldest house in Naples is reopening. Self-guided tours will resume from noon-4 p.m. starting Tuesday, April 4, with docents on hand to answer questions. No RSVP needed.
MOREEaster Sunrise Service: Celebrate and worship on the beach
AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Noshing on gnocchi and enjoying some engaging ‘married soup’
ALSOBay Days cleanup at Tigertail
A seven-month project helped restore the 1895 building after Hurricane Ian roared through Southwest Florida on Sept 28.
More at NaplesHistoricalSociety.org or 239-261-8164.
3. One more month: Marco Island Farmers’ Market
Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island).
Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.