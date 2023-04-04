3 To Do: Shrimp & Music Festival, Palm Cottage reopens, more

Marco Eagle

1. Friday, Bonita Springs Shrimp & Music Festival

Blues, rock and country bands perform at the second-annual outdoor fest that also features fresh seafood dishes and a marketplace with arts, crafts and more.

The lineup includes Reggie King Sears, Nigel Mack & The Blues Attack, Crossfire Creek Band, Damon Fowler, Thunder Beach, Dead Set Florida and JP Soars & The Red Hots.

From 3 until 10 p.m., Friday; 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, April 7-9.

Outside Trackside Donuts & Café, 28001 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: paragonfestivals.com.

2. Naples, Tuesday: Palm Cottage reopens

The oldest house in Naples is reopening. Self-guided tours will resume from noon-4 p.m. starting Tuesday, April 4, with docents on hand to answer questions. No RSVP needed.

A seven-month project helped restore the 1895 building after Hurricane Ian roared through Southwest Florida on Sept 28.

More at NaplesHistoricalSociety.org or 239-261-8164.

3. One more month: Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island).

Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.