SWFLA To Do List: Glenn Roth returns to Marco, Easter Sunrise Service, more

APRIL

Pete Lee at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 6; and 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Glenn Roth returns to Arts Center Theatre

Arts Center Theatre welcomes the return of fingerstyle guitarist Glenn Roth to the stage at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 9. Roth’s unique compositions will have you unable to believe your ears; one person, 10 flying fingers, and one instrument. Roth is a licensed performer of the MTA’s “Music under New York” program. Tickets for this event are $30 for non-members and $25 for members and are available with reserved seating by visiting marcoislandart.org/live-entertainment/ or by calling 239-394-4221.

33rd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach

The 33rd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 9, beachfront at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 S. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest, one-hour event on the island. The service is open to everyone and is a diverse, community-based gathering. The Marco police and volunteers will direct traffic and assist with parking, including double parking along Collier Boulevard. Additionally, the Resident's Beach parking lot will open at 6 a.m. for member parking. Dress is casual; bring your own blanket or chair. Musical prelude begins at 6:45 a.m. For those who need assistance, handicap parking will be available near the Marriott Spa with golf carts to assist to the edge of the beach.

David Lucas at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, and Wednesday, April 12, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Shangri-La Springs Art & Soul Nights

Art & Soul Nights at Shangri-La Springs is April 12. It’s a free community event, open 5 – 8 p.m. Featuring live music, entertainment, an artisan market, community classes, as well as food and beverage for purchase. Chair massages and free consultations will be available from the Shangri-La Springs’ Spa staff. Artichoke & Company will offer tapas and grab-and-go bites, and the property will host a cash bar with beer and wine. The artisan market includes eclectic products for sale, farmer’s market style, from Shangri-La Springs’ organic garden, local vendors, area artists, and craftsmen. All are welcome to enjoy an evening under the stars at Shangri-La Springs’ beautiful and historic property. Information call 239-949-0749 or visit ShangriLaSprings.com.

Evening on Fifth

Monthly event on Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. For more information, call 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.

JP Sears at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 14; and 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Eric Schwartz at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Naples Concert Band

At 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. naplesconcertband.org.

Naples Big Band

At 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. naplesbigband.com.

Michael Palascak at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, and Wednesday, April 19, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Presentations on pioneer families

The Southwest Florida Archaeological Society recently announced a presentation on Little Marco, Henderson Creek and Rookery Bay Pioneer Families. The presentation will be held at 7 p.m., April 19, at the Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. It is a free and public program. The lecture includes stories of the pioneer families that settled these three areas after the Civil War and the Southern Homestead Act of 1866. Many families moved south for 180 acres of free land through the Homestead Act as the United States tried to increase the population of Florida.

Freddy Rubino at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 Thursday, April 20, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Che Durena at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Annual Collier County ‘Passport Saturday’ slated

The Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court will be holding Passport Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Heritage Bay Government Services Center located at 15450 Collier Blvd, Naples. Passport Saturday is a one-day event held all throughout the state to accommodate residents who are planning to apply for a United States passport but are unable to do so on a regular workweek. Eligible individuals can submit their applications on a weekend without having to take time off during office hours. Learn more about the requirements and application processes by visiting CollierClerk.com/Passports prior to the day of the event.

Anthony Mrocka at Off the Hook

The psychic medium appears at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Dustin Sims at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 27, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘Rock of Ages’

TheatreZone concludes its 18th season line-up with Rock of Ages April 27-May 7. The musical features the drama and comedy of tumultuous romances and classic 80s rock anthems from the famous glam metal bands of that decade including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, and Poison. G&L Theatre, 13275 Livingston Road. $50-$85. Information: Theatre.Zone or 888-966-3352.

Paul Rodriguez at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

On stage now: ‘Jersey Boys’

Broadway Palm is one of the first regional U.S. theaters to get the rights to stage the hit show about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The jukebox musical is packed with pop hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “My Eyes Adored You.” Feb. 17-April 9. $40-$95. Only limited seating available for much of this show’s run. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com.

The songs of Johnny Cash in ‘Ring of Fire’

The jukebox musical tells the story of country icon Johnny Cash with 30 classics from The Man in Black, including “I Walk the Line,” “I’ve Been Everywhere,” “A Boy Named Sue” and the title song. The entire cast sings, dances and plays musical instruments. Now through April 23. Tickets start at $75. Florida Repertory Theatre, 2268 Bay St., downtown Fort Myers. 332-4488 or floridarep.org.

Third Street South Farmers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

‘Cuba: The Natural Beauty,’ photography by Clyde Butcher

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents “Cuba: The Natural Beauty,” a photography exhibit by world-renowned photographer Clyde Butcher, at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through April 29. The exhibit is free and open to the public. It is part of the 2023 ¡ARTE VIVA! festival, a celebration of Hispanic arts and culture on Florida’s Paradise Coast. For information, visit arte-viva.com. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7 p.m. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea. The payouts are large. Information: 239-642 0800.

Rookery Bay Farmers Market

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, now through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more. Live music will be featured each week. The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market. Information: 41markets.com.

A Cracker at The Ritz held over

After selling out its original three-month run, “A Cracker at The Ritz,” the social satire about life in Florida, is extending its Bonita Springs run through June. It is performed at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays at the Performing Arts Center, Moe Auditorium on Bonita Beach. The new dates are April 4, 11, and 25; May 2, 16, and 30; June 13, and 27. For tickets go to artcenterbonita.org or call 239-495-8989.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

‘10,000 Songs Show’

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Gates open at 6 at Margood Harbour Park Theater, located 321 Pear Street in Goodland.

Calusa Garden Club

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of every month, October through March, at Rose Hall in the Marco library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with small plate refreshments served at noon. Each month, a speaker on the topics of horticulture, floral design, or the environment gives an educational presentation. The public is welcome. Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. See the website calusa.org for information about membership and the monthly calendar of events.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45- 1:00 at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

American Legion Post 404

American Legion Post 404 on Marco Island holds meetings at 11 a.m., every fourth Tuesday (January and February) from October through June. The meetings are held at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 North Collier Blvd. Each meeting hosts interesting speakers and lunch is served.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for the 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club is ready to start up our seasonal get togethers. The club will meet at a variety of locations in Southwest Florida throughout season for some lively conversations and enjoyable comeradery. You are invited to join them. Contact Ann Sepe at 401-632-6099.

Italian American Society of Marco Island

The Italian American Society of Marco Island will hold their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, November through April, at Mackle's Park's Community room. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with meeting starting at 5:30. This energetic group of men and women with Italian heritage, over the age of 21, are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances, bocce, trips, golf and more. Information: iasmi.org or call Barbara DeRosa 239-272-0158.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.