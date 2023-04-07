3 To Do: Marco Spring Jubilee, Naples Easter 100 and Easter Sunrise on Marco

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Marco Island Spring Jubilee

Hop Around the Park: The annual Easter event includes games, crafts, music, a scavenger egg hunt and train rides around the lake.

Organized by City of Marco Island Parks and Recreation. From 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, April 8. Free. Frank E. Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.

Information: 642-0575.

2. Sunday: Naples Easter 100

A Beautiful Day: Celebrate Easter and the 100th anniversary year of the City of Naples at this event that includes a nondenominational, Mr. Rogers-themed Easter church service and live music from country singer Doug Mathis, singer-guitarist Juan John and Southwest Florida Americana musician Rick Russell. The Mr. Rogers theme includes music from the TV show “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” a replica of the show’s famous trolley and pastor Tim Sensebaugh changing his sweater and shoes, Fred Rogers-style. Hosted by Coastal Fellowship Church.

At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9. Doors open at 9 a.m. Free. Gulfshore Playhouse at The Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., downtown Naples.

Information: napleseaster100.com.

3. 33rd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach

The 33rd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 9, beachfront at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 S. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island.

Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest, one-hour event on the island.

The service is open to everyone and is a diverse, community-based gathering. The Marco police and volunteers will direct traffic and assist with parking, including double parking along Collier Boulevard. Additionally, the Resident's Beach parking lot will open at 6 a.m. for member parking. Dress is casual; bring your own blanket or chair. Musical prelude begins at 6:45 a.m.

For those who need assistance, handicap parking will be available near the Marriott Spa with golf carts to assist to the edge of the beach.

