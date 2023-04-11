3 To Do: Celebrating owls, tortoises; Art & Soul Nights and Evening on Fifth’

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: ‘Burrow Buddie Day’

The Audubon Western Everglades presents ‘Burrow Buddie Day,’ a celebration of burrowing owls and gopher tortoises.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.

Organizers promise fun and games for the whole family.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

2. Wednesday: Shangri-La Springs Art & Soul Nights

Art & Soul Nights at Shangri-La Springs is Wednesday, April 12. It’s a free community event, open from 5 until 8 p.m. and featuring live music, entertainment, an artisan market, community classes, as well as food and beverage for purchase.

Chair massages and free consultations will be available from the Shangri-La Springs’ Spa staff. Artichoke & Company will offer tapas and grab-and-go bites, and the property will host a cash bar with beer and wine.

The artisan market includes eclectic products for sale, farmer’s market style, from Shangri-La Springs’ organic garden, local vendors, area artists, and craftsmen. All are welcome to enjoy an evening under the stars at Shangri-La Springs’ beautiful and historic property.

Information call 239-949-0749 or visit ShangriLaSprings.com.

3. Thursday: ‘Evening on Fifth’

Monthly event on Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples.

For more information, call 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.

