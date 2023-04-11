Marco’s 33rd Annual Sunrise Service brings continuity, change and throngs

Lance Shearer

Correspondent

For an island community where history is relatively brief, Marco Island loves its traditions. And few traditions are as honored, or draw more people, than the annual Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service.

Sunday morning marked the 33rd year for the iconic celebration of Christianity’s holiest day, on the wide sandy beach behind the Madeira condominium, just north of the JW Marriott. Thousands walked toward the tall-illuminated stage in the predawn darkness, united in their desire to have their faith renewed by the Easter message of rebirth and eternal life.

In the smooth waters just offshore, close to 100 boats sat anchored in the gentle wavelets, as the waning gibbous moon sank toward the Gulf through a warm, cloud-dappled sky.

The approaching worshippers could have been forgiven for wondering, just for a moment, if they had come to a bluegrass festival, as the musical prelude took the form of instrumental fiddle tunes performed by Keith and Kristyn Getty and Friends, with up to seven musicians playing violin, mandolin, guitars, keyboards, bass and drums made a lively and joyful noise.

MOREAmazon debuts film inspired by Christian family's harrowing encounter after Marco visit

ANDNew data shows SWFL among most popular places to buy a second home

ALSOSix months later: Marco, Goodland, Capri have largely recovered after Ian

The multi-denominational Protestant service brought together five pastors from three island churches. Marco Presbyterian Church, which provided three of the ministers, takes the lead in organizing the celebration. Rev. Dr. Steve Schoof of Marco Presbyterian gave the call to worship, greeting attendees and introducing Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees.

The manager, in turn, presented a plaque to Alan Sandlin, who with his wife Linda goes back to the very first Sunrise Service on Marco, where Linda sang and Alan provided the sound system for the couple of hundred who showed up. For years or decades, Alan Sandlin acted as master of ceremonies, but did not speak to the assemblage this Sunday. Instead, the Sandlins sat in the front row, singing as part of the congregation, a symbol of the changing of the guard and the passing of an era.

After the prayer of confession and assurance, led by Pastor Gary Goodrich of Marco Presbyterian, and interspersed with songs by Kristyn Getty, Rev. Casey Nowlin of the Family Church took the lead for scripture reading and prayer, before Pastor Scott Kerens of Marco Presbyterian Church delivered the principal Easter message. Kerens contrasted various types of sleep, beginning with restless sleepers, who “roll over constantly trying to get comfortable but seem never to find the right position. Anxiety about the world, fear of the unknown, and confusion on questions of identity, sexuality, and gender can lead us to a restless sleep,” he said. “But until our soul finds rest in God, we will remain Restless.”

For indifferent sleepers, he said, “extreme independence, a common American trait, leads one to an indifference to God that saps the soul of deep rest. Both these types of sleepers, said Kerens, “must awake to God,” and become restful sleepers like Mary Magdalene, who could rest peacefully because she was awake to God. “To find rest for my soul, I must repent of my sin, for which Jesus died on the Roman cross. To awaken my soul, I must believe in the resurrected Jesus who rose from the dead.”

For the musical interludes, Kristyn Getty sang original and traditional Easter songs, along with her husband Keith, and their band including Zach and Maggie White from Nashville and Matt Papa of Marco Island. For one number, Kristyn brought up several of their children onto the stage, to assist in pantomiming the lyrics. The Gettys’ inspirational songs have been covered by artists including Alison Krause, Ricky Skaggs, and Lyle Lovett, and they have performed at venues including the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall.

MOREGardening: Florida’s sssnakes - Pythons, cottonmouths and more; the benefits and dangers

ANDMarco Island facing lawsuit over short-term rentals ordinance

ALSO‘Watts for Dinner’: Carole’s House – Delicious with a French twist

Pastor Thomas McCulley of New Life Community Church finished up the service, offering the closing prayer. “You don’t have to believe and receive, but you should. You should receive Christ as your personal savior today because sooner or later you will leave this beach” – and this life. He urged any of his listeners to come forward and speak with one of the preachers after the service.

On Saturday at Mackle Park, the Easter Bunny had his turn with the massive Spring Jubilee. But Sunday morning at the beach was all about rolling away the stone.

Additional reporting by Jill Yris