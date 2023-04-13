Social Scene: Easter at the YMCA

Marco Eagle

Teachers of the YMCA of Collier County’s Early Education Program had 42 students, ages 2-5, hunting for Easter Eggs on Marco Island.

Instead of the traditional candy, the eggs were filled with stickers and gummies, which the children celebrated with great joy.

Kelly O'Connor, the director of the Early Learning Program, commented that “the facial expressions on the children were priceless. The families enjoyed watching their child enjoying themselves with great joy; and myself and the other teachers had just as much fun as the children.”

The children, with a little help, found all the eggs.