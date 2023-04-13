LIFE

Social Scene: IAS wraps up season

Incoming President, Fred Adani and his wife, Bryna, giving gifts to long time members, Gus and Iolanda Scola for their dedicated volunteerism running the club's Twilight Bocce on Friday nights as well as the pot luck dinners for over 10 years. Gus and Iolanda are handing over the bocce balls and aprons to others in the club and will get a well-deserved rest.

March 5 was the last meeting of the season for the Italian American Society of Marco Island. Mackle Park’s community room was packed full of members to welcome the new board members as well as give their donations of sneakers to the Laces of Love non-profit for the underprivileged of Marco Island.

Over 100 members celebrated the evening and started saying their goodbyes to the group as most will be heading north for the summer months.

Joyce Imbrogno with donated sneakers for the Laces of Love non-profit group. IAS donates twice a year to this very worthwhile organization that provides sneakers to the underprivileged of Marco Island.
Outgoing President, Barbara DeRosa, installing new members of the Board. VP Jennie Colianni, Marge Buetow, director; Ann Sepe, secretary; Alma Turrin, director; Fred Adani, president and Julio Terrasi, director. The rest of the board was not up for election this year.