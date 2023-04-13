Social Scene: IAS wraps up season

Submitted

March 5 was the last meeting of the season for the Italian American Society of Marco Island. Mackle Park’s community room was packed full of members to welcome the new board members as well as give their donations of sneakers to the Laces of Love non-profit for the underprivileged of Marco Island.

Over 100 members celebrated the evening and started saying their goodbyes to the group as most will be heading north for the summer months.