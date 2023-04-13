Social Scene: Marco Cruise Club once again holds annual Poker Run

Submitted

Over 50 Marco Cruise Club members were "all aboard" for the MCC Annual Poker Run.

MCC Captains with their crews headed out on their boats to pick up their playing cards at designated locations across the Island. The weather was perfect and spirits were high. The goal was to end up with the best five card stud poker hand.

The final destination was at the home of Hosts Cindy and Sean McKeown where "the game" would start and the party begin.

Co-hosts for the event were Terry and Lisa Raymer who all together orchestrated the "Poker Run" with the help of many volunteers. It was once again a huge success. Thirsts were quenched, the food was delicious and the winning hands were announced. Some won prizes for the "best hands" and all were "winners" that day. It was a very good time. However, as always, it was time to go.

Until next time, happy boating and hope to see you soon.