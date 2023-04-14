3 To Do: Blooms & Brews, burrowing owls and ‘Footloose’

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Blooms & Brews

Celebrate the botany of beer during Blooms & Brews on Saturday, April 15.

Discover a wide assortment of microbreweries and taste over 50 craft beer samples that will transport you to the tropics! Experience a Naples sunset, stroll the Garden under a starlit sky, and listen to live music from JM & The Sweets Trio.

Fogg Café will be open, serving a full menu. Plus: Johnsonville Hot Dogs and Bratwursts will be available for purchase at a grilling station manned by Fogg Café chefs.

This event is for guests 21 and up only. Tickets can be purchased for $45 (members) and $60 (non-members). Tickets include beer samples, a commemorative Blooms & Brews glass, live music, and Garden admission.

Designated driver tickets are $20. From 6 until 10 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

2. This weekend: ‘Footloose: The Musical’

“Footloose: The Musical” is based on popular 1984 musical drama about an out-of-towner who gets a small-town dancing.

See this Youth Theatre Production it at 7 p.m., Friday, April 14; 2 or 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15; or 2 p.m., Sunday, April 16. Cost: $17 general admission, $23 reserved.

At the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

3. Saturday: ‘Burrow Buddie Day’

The Audubon Western Everglades presents ‘Burrow Buddie Day,’ a celebration of burrowing owls and gopher tortoises.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Organizers promise fun and games for the whole family.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.