Now You Know: ‘Nine Lives of Florida’s Famous Key Marco Cat’ wins award

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) recently announced that “The Nine Lives of Florida’s Famous Key Marco Cat,” a book by the museum’s curator of collections, Austin J. Bell, was recognized by the Southern Anthropological Society. The book received an honorable mention in the Mooney Awards series.

Winning books were announced at the 2023 Southern Anthropological Society (SAS) meeting held in March at Valdosta State University. Books are judged by a committee of anthropologists from different subfields in the discipline.

In “Nine Lives,” Bell takes a deep dive into all that is known about the world-famous Key Marco Cat, “tracking the enigmatic feline from its mist-shrouded origins to its temporary living quarters at the Marco Island Historical Museum.”

“Mysterious, iconic, and compelling, the Key Marco Cat defies facile characterization,” said William Marquardt, curator emeritus of the Florida Museum of Natural History about the book. “In this well researched book, Bell reveals stories of its nine lives that are sure to surprise and entertain. Does any cat really give up its secrets? Austin lets us in on some of them, and the result is a delight.”

MORENow You Know: United Church donates to youth arts; Caxambas temporarily closing

AND3 To Know: Driving age for golf carts, more

ALSO3 To Do: Blooms & Brews, burrowing owls and ‘Footloose’

Likely carved from a native hardwood, the Key Marco Cat was created some 500 to 1,500 years ago by Southwest Florida’s indigenous Calusa people or their predecessors. Discovered on Marco Island in 1896 during a Smithsonian sponsored archaeological expedition led by archaeologist and anthropologist Frank Hamilton Cushing, the half cat/half human figure is considered one of the finest pieces of pre-Columbian Native American art ever discovered in North America. At just six inches tall, the wandering feline has captured the public’s imagination for over a century and continues to intrigue all who view it.

Signed copies of “The Nine Lives of Florida’s Famous Key Marco Cat” are available at the museum gift shop. Books also can be ordered through the University Press of Florida and other online retailers. The hardcover edition is $26.95.

For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible.

Naples Chamber to host ‘Meet Our New Commissioners’

The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Wake-Up Naples event ‘Meet Our New Commissioners’ from 7:30 a.m. until 9, Wednesday, April 26, at Hilton Naples.

Newly elected Collier County commissioners Chris Hall, District 2, and Dan Kowal, District 4, will be the guest speakers.

Hall was born in Ft. Bragg, NC, and was raised as the oldest son of a military family. He received an Industrial Distribution (Engineering Sales) degree from Texas A&M, applying his skills to electrical distribution. Hall is an entrepreneur, starting careers with his wife in network marketing, real estate investing, and managing buy and hold assets.

Daniel Kowal is a US Army veteran and retired law enforcement officer. Kowal attended Ambridge Area High School in western Pennsylvania. Upon graduation in 1984, he entered a six-year commitment to the US Army as a Combat Medic with the 5th Infantry Division’s 705th combat search and rescue platoon.

After being honorably discharged from the US Army in December of 1989, he started his career in civilian law enforcement. Kowal studied criminal justice at the Community College of Beaver County. He graduated with honors from the Federal Law Enforcement Academy in Glynco, Georgia.

Kowal then served as a special agent in Washington D.C., with the US Capitol Police’s Dignitary Protection unit. After the horrific attack from terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001, his unit’s responsibilities increased tenfold. Over the next two years, with the country on its highest alert, Kowal traveled with elected officials to ensure safe passage to their destinations. He also focused on advanced security work by doing threat assessments and investigations.

In March of 2003, Kowal relocated to Naples, Florida where he was hired by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. He held several positions within the Sheriff’s Office, but the majority of his career was spent with the Special Enforcement Team and Aggressive Criminal Tactics Team assigned to Vice Narcotics.

MORE‘Watts for Dinner’: Finding Paradise – and grouper – on a Wednesday

ANDHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Ben Allen Band at South Street, Eric Schwartz at Off the Hook, more

While assigned to this unit, they conducted several long-term undercover operations. Such operations resulted in countless arrests and lead to the removal of large quantities of cocaine, heroin, and meth from the streets. The unit was also responsible for shutting down a human trafficking operation. While Daniel was working for the Sheriff's office, he continued his education in public administration at Barry University.

The cost to attend is $35 for members and $45 for future members or walk-ins. Registration is encouraged. Register online at napleschamber.org/wakeupnaples.

Information: napleschamber.org.