3 To Do: Pioneer families, women’s self-defense and Grupo Firme

1. Wednesday: Presentations on pioneer families

The Southwest Florida Archaeological Society has a presentation on Little Marco, Henderson Creek and Rookery Bay Pioneer Families.

The presentation will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, at the Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. It is a free and public program.

The lecture includes stories of the pioneer families that settled these three areas after the Civil War and the Southern Homestead Act of 1866. Many families moved south for 180 acres of free land through the Homestead Act as the United States tried to increase the population of Florida.

2. Women’s self-defense classes at Miromar Outlets

From 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Lee County Sheriff’s Outreach Center, suite 190, Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero.

Learn basic self-defense techniques. Ages 13 and up, dress in gym attire. Advance registration required. Email: glevine@sheriffleefl.org.

3. Friday and Saturday: Grupo Firme at Hertz Arena

Popular Mexican banda/norteno has nearly sold out one show at Hertz Arena, so the venue added a second show. 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 21-22.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $65-$200. Parking on site is $30, plus taxes and fees. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Information: 239-948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

