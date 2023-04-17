Blankets of Hope: MIWC Stitch Makers give to Golisano

Maureen Chodaba

Special to the Eagle

“Promise me you’ll always remember that you’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think,” said Christopher Robin to Winnie the Pooh.

Those are words of hope, encouragement, and healing. Those are words that we all need to hear during challenging times, especially in times of illness, and especially for a child in a hospital. Since 2016, the Stitch Makers, a group of quilters, seamstresses, knitters, and crocheters of the Marco Island Woman’s Club (MIWC) have brought that message to life by creating and donating blankets, quilts, and other items to the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, as well as to Al’s Pals, and Manatee Elementary School.

Stitch Makers leader Anne Marchetti and incoming MIWC President Sharyn Kampmeyer recently delivered 150 blankets, and twenty-two preemie blankets and sweater sets to Golisano Children’s Hospital. Marchetti remarked, “They were so appreciative and said they were definitely in need of this delivery!”

MORECalusa Garden Club tours Village Walk Butterfly Garden

ANDSocial Scene: Mini golf and lunch

ALSOSocial Scene: Marco Cruise Club once again holds annual Poker Run

Marchetti has been a bright guiding light for the Stitch Makers right from the beginning. She describes their work as a labor of love. “Since we started our stitching group in 2016, we have donated 1,111 blankets, 1,002 hats, sixty-two sweaters and thirty-nine pairs of booties to Golisano Hospital, Al’s Pals, Manatee Elementary School, Outreach Programs, etc. We have also donated an assortment of items such as scarves, stuffed animals, books, clutch balls, blocks, paintings, gift cards, masks, etc. to other organizations. Think of the lives we have touched and comfort we have brought to so many!” She humbly adds, “This could not have happened without everyone in this incredibly special group. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Marchetti is also grateful for the donations the group has received from members of the community. Many have donated bins of yarn, unfinished blankets, and other materials that the Stitch Makers have magically transformed into gifts of warmth, comfort, and hope.

Even if you do not sew or knit, donations of money and supplies will benefit this wonderful cause. It is an opportunity to blanket our little ones with love, hope, and healing. For more information, please contact Anne Marchetti at marc9122@msn.com. To learn more about the Marco Island Woman’s Club, visit marcowomansclub.com