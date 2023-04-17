Calusa Garden Club tours Village Walk Butterfly Garden

Sara Wolf

Publicity Chairperson, Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island

On April 5, 16 members of Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island had the pleasure of touring the butterfly gardens at Village Walk in North Naples.

Two of the gardeners who reside at Village Walk and work in the resident-developed gardens gave the Calusa Garden Club members a tour through the gardens and told the story of how their spectacular gardens got their start. Beginning with one small plot, the gardens today extend more than 100 yards along the perimeter walk. The garden areas are numbered 1-10 so that particular members may “adopt” an area to tend, and so that visitors can keep track of their progress as they walk through the gardens.

Village Walk is a private gated residential community. The community has a gardening committee of over 50 individuals who work in the linear garden at the edge of a paved walkway that borders the community. Originally meant for an exercise biking and walking path, this paved walkway now attracts many strolling residents who meander along the walkway as they enjoy the gardens. The garden committee not only plants, weeds, and maintains their gardens, but also educates viewers about native plants, butterflies, pollinators and wildlife by designing and posting signs along the pathway.

The tour of Village Walk butterfly gardens was the final event of the Gadabouts Committee of Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island. This committee, chaired by Sue Oldershaw and Jen Ferrier, plans monthly trips to nearby attractions of interest to garden club members. The club members were inspired by the size of the Village Walk Gardens as well as by the variety of plants and the diversity of the separate areas of the garden.

The club meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Rose Hall at Marco Island library. Persons interested in membership should contact the Garden Club through its website, calusa.org. For information on Club activities, visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.