How do you spell terrific? Kiwanis celebrates Manatee Elementary’s Terrific Kids

Maureen Chodaba

Special to the Eagle

How do you spell terrific? The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island spells and defines it this way:

Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, Capable.

The club was recently blessed with the opportunity of meeting five third graders from Manatee Elementary who exhibit those qualities each day.

What a celebration it was as the Terrific Kids and their families were honored guests of the Marco Kiwanis Club for a delicious breakfast buffet at IslaMarotta, Marco Island.

Interviewed by Kiwanian Donna Dubey, the Terrific Kids touched our hearts with their inspirational stories of hope, joy, and learning. Manatee Elementary School Counselor Deborah Eby was there, cheering the kids on with pride and support.

Caleb Yuarez is described by his teacher as a role model who always listens and participates in class. He likes math and hopes to see the Eiffel Tower someday.

Cristofer Zelaya Molina is a huge fan of Dog Man! Inspired by his favorite character, Cristofer would like to someday be a police officer. He loves math and reading. He is described by his teacher as a true leader who is dedicated to doing his best while helping others. He would love to visit his birthplace, Honduras again someday.

Rachel Leandre loves playing outdoors with her siblings. Her favorite fictional character is Kristy from The Baby-Sitters Club, because of her positive attitude. Rachel’s teacher describes her as kind, caring, and responsible. She would love to travel to Orlando to experience the magic of Disney World.

Juana Francisco has three cats and likes to play outside with her sister. She enjoys the book series, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Her teacher remarked upon Juana’s respect for others enhanced by her pride and willingness to learn and grow.

Jessica Alonzo sees the opportunity to learn as a superpower! Her teacher describes her as kind, respectful, responsible, and always striving to do her best. Jessica would like to travel to Canada to see snow!

Terrific Kids is a student-recognition program that promotes character development, self-esteem, perseverance, and leadership. This was the final TK celebration for this school year as the months are winding down, but the program will return in the fall. We thank Cindy Marotta and the staff at IslaMarotta for making our April celebration so special.

MOREBlankets of Hope: MIWC Stitch Makers give to Golisano

ANDSocial Scene: Mini golf and lunch

ALSOCalusa Garden Club tours Village Walk Butterfly Garden

We open each Kiwanis meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, and a positive thought. We close with two mini fundraisers of sorts, Happy Dollars and a 50-50. The 50-50 prize has been growing for many months. When a ticket is drawn, the ticket holder must then also choose a winning card to receive the prize. That card is the King of Clubs because we feel that Kiwanis is indeed the king of clubs! Finally, the prize was won by Kiwanian Marie Lynn McChesney who generously donated the bulk of that prize back to the Kiwanis Club Foundation where it may be used for scholarships. Stay tuned for more news on that coming very soon!

In the meantime, marcokiwanis.org.