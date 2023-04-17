Social Scene: Mini golf and lunch
Submitted
Linda Hollander and Jerry Defibaugh hosted the Marco Men’s Club co-ed mini golf and lunch at Marco Golf & Garden on April 13, with lunch at La Tavola. Members golfed in foursomes and awards were presented.
- First place man and woman were Dennis Rosene and Rita Krett.
- First place teams were Dennis and Elsa Rosene, Tony and Rita Tomassone.
- Second place teams were Anna and Chris Hutchings and Linda Hollander and Jerry Defibaugh.
- Third place were Donna and Rob Reiley and Dave and Susie Walsh tied with John and Mary Moyer and Marv and Dolores Constanzer.
- Most holes in one for the men was Warren Uhl (3).
- Most holes in one for women was Rita Krett (2).
None of the golfers qualified for the Masters but they had just as much fun!
