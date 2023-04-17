LIFE

Social Scene: Mini golf and lunch

Submitted

Linda Hollander and Jerry Defibaugh hosted the Marco Men’s Club co-ed mini golf and lunch at Marco Golf & Garden on April 13, with lunch at La Tavola. Members golfed in foursomes and awards were presented.

  • First place man and woman were Dennis Rosene and Rita Krett.
  • First place teams were Dennis and Elsa Rosene, Tony and Rita Tomassone.
  • Second place teams were Anna and Chris Hutchings and Linda Hollander and Jerry Defibaugh.
  • Third place were Donna and Rob Reiley and Dave and Susie Walsh tied with John and Mary Moyer and Marv and Dolores Constanzer.
  • Most holes in one for the men was Warren Uhl (3).
  • Most holes in one for women was Rita Krett (2).

None of the golfers qualified for the Masters but they had just as much fun!

MORESocial Scene: Marco Cruise Club once again holds annual Poker Run

ANDCalusa Garden Club tours Village Walk Butterfly Garden

ALSOSocial Scene: Easter at the YMCA