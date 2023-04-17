Social Scene: Mini golf and lunch

Submitted

Linda Hollander and Jerry Defibaugh hosted the Marco Men’s Club co-ed mini golf and lunch at Marco Golf & Garden on April 13, with lunch at La Tavola. Members golfed in foursomes and awards were presented.

First place man and woman were Dennis Rosene and Rita Krett.

First place teams were Dennis and Elsa Rosene, Tony and Rita Tomassone.

Second place teams were Anna and Chris Hutchings and Linda Hollander and Jerry Defibaugh.

Third place were Donna and Rob Reiley and Dave and Susie Walsh tied with John and Mary Moyer and Marv and Dolores Constanzer.

Most holes in one for the men was Warren Uhl (3).

Most holes in one for women was Rita Krett (2).

None of the golfers qualified for the Masters but they had just as much fun!

