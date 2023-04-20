3 To Do: ‘Paranormal Cirque,’ ‘The Foreigner,’ more

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: ‘Paranormal Cirque III’

Touring circus troupe Cirque Italia performs a new, horror-themed show featuring creepy (and sometimes sexy) zombies, vampires, ghosts and witches doing acrobatics, contortion, aerial acts and more.

Thursday through Sunday, April 20-23. $25-$55. Call for $5-off promo code. Adult language and themes. No children younger than18 allowed without a parent or guardian.

JetBlue Park, 11500 Fenway South Drive, south Fort Myers. 941-704-8572 or paranormalcirque.com.

MORENow You Know: Historical Society receives grant for historic sculpture conservation

AND3 To Know: Manatee Middle teacher under investigation, more

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: 'The Piano Lesson,' Ehnes String Quartet, more

2. Arts Center Theatre concludes its inaugural season with ‘The Foreigner’

Set inside a fishing lodge in rural Georgia, “The Foreigner” opens with two Englishmen, Froggy and Charlie, arriving as guests.

To discourage interaction with the other inhabitants, Froggy claims that Charlie is a "foreigner" from an exotic country and does not speak English.

The show is Wednesday through Saturdays (7:30 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. matinees), April 19 through May 7 at the Arts Center Theatre Performances, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. For tickets for The Foreigner visit marcoislandart.org or call 239-394-4221.

3. Saturday: Annual Collier County ‘Passport Saturday’ slated

The Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court will be holding Passport Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Heritage Bay Government Services Center located at 15450 Collier Blvd., Naples.

Passport Saturday is a one-day event held all throughout the state to accommodate residents who are planning to apply for a United States passport but are unable to do so on a regular workweek.

Eligible individuals can submit their applications on a weekend without having to take time off during office hours. Learn more about the requirements and application processes by visiting CollierClerk.com/Passports prior to the day of the event.

MOREBookworm: ‘Silver Alert’ – A fast read with a great story-line

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Finding Paradise – and grouper – on a Wednesday

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?