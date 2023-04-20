Social Scene: Newcomers April luncheon

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

Newcomers welcomed the new Executive Board for 2023-24 and recognized our past presidents.

Cynthia Wolfe will be the incoming President of Newcomers. Our luncheon held its annual installation ceremony where the new executive board were sworn in. The ceremony uses shells to represent each position on the board. Cynthia thanked her mother Susan Wolfe who got her started in the club. Newcomers is starting its 53rd year and had 260 members at year end.

After a delicious lunch the program concluded with great gifts from our sponsors and our 50/50 raffle.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join the fun, contact our membership chairs at marconewcomers.org.

