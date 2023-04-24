3 To Do: Cameron Family, Globetrotters and Butcher exhibit

Marco Eagle

1. Friday: Doug Cameron and Family in Bonita Springs

Electric violinist Doug Cameron and his teenaged sons, Alex and Sean Cameron, play music that takes on many different styles, including jazz, Celtic, country and classical.

Cameron is a studio musician who’s worked with Tom Petty, George Benson, Doc Severinsen, Sammy Davis Jr., Kansas, Greg Allman and more.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28. $31-$44. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

2. Thursday: The Harlem Globetrotters

The famous basketball wizards dazzle on the court once again.

At 7 p.m., Thursday, April 27. $23-$110. Parking on site is $15.

Hertz Arena is located at 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Information: 948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

3. Last chance: ‘Cuba: The Natural Beauty,’ photography by Clyde Butcher

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents “Cuba: The Natural Beauty,” a photography exhibit by world-renowned photographer Clyde Butcher, at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through April 29.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It is part of the 2023 ¡ARTE VIVA! festival, a celebration of Hispanic arts and culture on Florida’s Paradise Coast.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.

For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org; arte-viva.com.