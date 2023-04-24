Marco Dems receive update on Women’s Shelter Services

Submitted

Speaking to a crowded April monthly meeting at Mackle Park, Giselle Perez of the Naples Shelter for Abused Women and Children detailed to members of the Democratic Women’s Club of Marco Island (DWCM) the critical needs addressed by her agency. She explained the agency’s motto of “Prevent. Protect. Prevail.”

Perez, who handles school outreach programming for the Shelter, made clear that domestic abuse is very much a problem on Marco Island and across well-to-do communities in Naples. “It is not a problem limited to lower income neighborhoods,” she said. “Nationally more than 19,000 calls are made to domestic abuse hotlines and three women are killed by their partners each day,” she added. Last year Collier County’s 911 line received more than 1500 calls reporting abuse.

Abuse goes well beyond just physical beatings, Perez explained. Some women are virtually held captive in abusive relationships due to intimidation, isolation, threats to children and withdrawal of economic support. “Anyone can be a victim just as anyone can be an abuser,” Perez said. Those suffering from abuse can call the Shelter hotline at 239-775-1101 for help, she said.

In addition to short-term communal housing, offered in Immokalee and Naples, the Shelter has nine cottages where women and their children can reside for up to two years while supporting themselves. All Shelter locations are kept confidential.

In addition to supporting women subjected to abuse by domestic partners, the Shelter also supports victims of human trafficking as Florida continues to rank third in the nation in calls to trafficking hotlines given its high volume of transient workers and visitors. Perez also explained the common misunderstanding that human trafficking by definition involves the moving of people from one location to another. “Most often,” she said, “victims are groomed and exploited by people they know.” Posting personal details on social media can make people vulnerable, she warned.

Anyone interesting in supporting the Shelter financially or as a volunteer is urged to go to its website, naplesshelter.org. Many Shelter volunteers provide support at the Shelter Option Shoppe at 968 Second Avenue, where donations are accepted for sale, or at fundraising events.

The DWCM, which continues to experience significant growth, will meet again on May 9 at Mackle Park before going virtual for the summer when many members are out of town. For more information on meetings, membership or supporting our charitable efforts go to dwcmarco.org or contact us at info@dwcmarco.org.