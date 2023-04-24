Social Scene: ‘Swing into spring’

Submitted

Dogs, brats and burgers and assorted side dishes were on the menu at the Marco Sportfishing Club “Swing into Spring” picnic on April 19 at Sarazen Park.

Members were encouraged to wear sports attire of their favorite baseball team, and there was a great array of teams represented, especially the Yankees and the Phillies! Being at the picnic was the next best thing to being at a game.

Batter up! Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

MORESocial Scene: Newcomers April luncheon

ANDSocial Scene: Mini golf and lunch

ALSOCalusa Garden Club tours Village Walk Butterfly Garden