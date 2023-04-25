Food News: We all scream for more ice cream on Marco! Previewing new East Naples option

Mr. Bentley’s Ice Cream opened at Marco Town Center on April 5. Daily hours are 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. The plaza, with nine spots to grab a bite, recently extended the lot behind small Publix so parking is less of a PITA. Make that 10 when the under-construction Irish pub planned for years finally opens.

(1035 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island; 239-970-0608; mrbentleysicecream.com)

Rebecca’s Wine Bar

Rebecca Maddox would like to clear the air about rumors circulating in town.

She still owns Celebration Park, the city’s first dedicated food truck venue that opened in 2018. It is not for sale nor was it sold.

Next up for discussion is the latest venture in her burgeoning empire: Rebecca’s Wine Bar, a Zen-like experience for potent potables and gourmet sharable snacks — think caviar service starting at $80 and decadent charcuterie boards — opening late April.

And what would a Maddox venue be without fine wine? In addition to 1,140 wine bottles that will comprise 32 rows on shelves aligning the walls, there’s a dedicated retail hub where bottle markups are a mere $3.60, as they are at Three60 Wine in North Naples. The retail wine section within Three60 Market on Bayshore Drive will migrate to Rebecca’s.

Inside you’ll find a timeless temple of Balinese-influenced minimalist chic décor with walls of windows. Josh Lee of Lee Design said the goal was to extend bringing “the outside-in feeling” of seamless serenity throughout the tactile space.

Another goal: for guests to notice something new with each visit in design details, furnishings and accents.

Case in point: the intricate custom-designed pearlescent glass mosaics in circular patterns created by SICIS in the Bronx, New York, whose clientele also includes Chateau Louis XIV, Four Seasons London plus numerous private homes and yachts.

Mounting the massive mosaics behind the lit Rebecca’s sign and on the east wall required a lot of heavy lifting with three pallets comprising 36 five-foot square tile sheets, each weighing

180-200 pounds.

Bubbakoo’s menu offers variety

Starters range from bone-in and boneless wings to fried cauliflower and loaded queso curly fries. Entrees include burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and taco salad, while lifestyle bowls come in keto, whole food plant, vegetarian and vegan. Value deals, desserts and kids’ meals are offered too.

“It just doesn’t stop,” Powers said. “We even have 20 different flavors of sauces.”

Feeling overwhelmed? Don’t be. “We still have customers who have never been to a Bubbakoo’s

before,” Powers said. “Our staff is trained right out of the gate. They guide you through the whole process. There are so many different things you can do. The build-your-own is the most popular. You’re in charge of creating it.”

Powers said he wants this location, like his Naples one, to be part of the community.

“We want to be very involved here,” he said. “We love fundraisers for schools, being sponsors for youth teams. We are big on sponsorships. We are really looking forward to it all.”

Mission BBQ opens in Naples

Mission BBQ, the chain of restaurants founded by Bill Kraus and Steve Newton, celebrated a grand opening for its first Naples location April 11. When reviewing the Fort Myers location, JLB noted its “surprisingly excellent barbecued salmon and some of the most consistent brisket” found. Hours: Mon-Sat: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(5795 Airport Road, Naples; 239-529-4125; mission-bbq.com)

Healthy house gift

Know someone who loves to cook? The Aielli Group of restaurants is selling Sea Salt-labeled “Oliomania Biologico” cold decantation and unfiltered olive oil by the bottle ($35) and case ($192).

Their hand-crafted EVOO originates from Marina Palisci’s farm in Abruzzo, Italy, and is ranked among Italy’s best according to the nonprofit EVOO World Ranking.

(1186 Third St. S., Naples; (239) 434-7258 ; seasaltnaples.com )