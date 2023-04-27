3 To Do: Celebrate Bonita, Everglades City, ribs on Marco

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Police Foundation Rib Cook-off

The Marco Police Foundation hosts the 2023 Rib Cook-off at the Marco Island Brewery.

This Year’s Cook-off is first since the COVID-19 Pandemic. The event is from noon until 5 p.m., Saturday, April 29.

Entering the contest for the best barbecue ribs will be teams from Island Country Club, Cheney Brothers, Captain Joshua Skinner and the Police Foundation. Those attending the event will receive a chicken and rib dinner compliments of the Brewery. Musical entertainment will be provided by Josh Farris.

Rib judging will begin at 3 p.m. and the drawings for raffle items and the 50/50 will take place at 4. Tickets are $30 per person and can be obtained from event co-chairs Ron Myers at 330-388-3024 or and Al Benarroch at 239-253-3669.

2. This weekend: Celebrating in Everglades City

Big things are happening on Saturday, April 29, in historic Everglades City.

The city is celebrating the 95th Anniversary of the opening of the Tamiami Trail and the 25th Birthday of the Museum.

The festivities include a parade, lunch with music by the Naples Jazz Band, laundry cart races, and birthday cake.

To compliment those events, we are also holding Art-in-the-Glades where local artisans will sell their work from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., under the pavilion in McLeod Park.

This family-fun day is free of charge and everyone is welcome to explore our first County seat while they visit here.

Information: Marya at 239-451-0265.

3. This weekend: Celebrate Bonita

The city of Bonita Springs will be holding the Celebrate Bonita Festival this year at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs.

This event is held in commemoration of the city’s incorporation. A concert will feature national headliner, multi-Platinum selling band LANCO. The celebration includes an opening act by Caylee Hammack. Hammack's breakout Top 30 single “Family Tree” marked the most-added single at country radio by a female artist in over three years.

The event is free to the public. Food and beverages will be sold at the event. Proceeds from refreshment sales will benefit the Bonita Springs Assistance Office.

Pets and coolers are prohibited in the park. For questions, contact the city of Bonita Springs City Hall at 239-949-6262 or visit cityofbonitasprings.org.