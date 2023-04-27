SWFLA To Do List: Rodeo at Collier Fairgrounds, Bluegrass in Bonita, more

Marco Eagle

APRIL

Rodeo at Collier Fairgrounds

The Collier County Farm Bureau presents the second AgVenture & Rodeo at the Collier Fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. Tickets from $30, available at eventbrite.com and at the gate. More on Facebook.

Saturday: Bluegrass in Bonita

The award-winning Nashville band Appalachian Road Show plays authentic bluegrass, but they sometimes take on other genres, too (such as a “grassy” version of the Steve Miller Band’s “Dance, Dance, Dance”). At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29. Cost: $35-$47. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

'Nunsense' at THE MACC

Last chance to see the popular musical comedy about The Little Sisters of Hoboken, who put on a variety show to raise money after their fellow nuns are accidentally poisoned by the convent cook. Now through Saturday, April 29. $39-$50. Music & Arts Community Center, 13411 Shire Lane, Fort Myers. 277-1700 or gcsarts.org.

War of the Food Trucks in Cape Coral

Organizers are billing War of the Food Trucks as “the largest food truck competition and charity fundraiser on the west coast of Florida.” More than 40 food trucks from across Florida will compete to be named the best food truck and win $10,000 in cash prizes. Visitors can sample food from each truck, listen to live music (including popular Southwest Florida country act The Ben Allen Band) and help raise money for several local charities. Radio personality Big Mama will deejay all day. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29. $7-$10. German American Social Club, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. Information: warofthefoodtrucks.com.

Empty Bowls fundraiser

Communitive Cooperative’s annual fundraiser returns with a soup cook-off and soup sampling from local restaurants, food trucks, live entertainment and more. The money goes toward Community Cooperative’s emergency food programs. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Admission is $10 (free for ages 17 and younger) and includes a handmade ceramic bowl made by local school children (while supplies last). Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. communitycooperative.com.

Appalachian Road Show

Appalachian Road Show

Gulfshore Opera’s ‘Don Giovanni’

Regional opera company performs the beloved Mozart classic at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Artis—Naples in Naples ($49-$99). Information: gulfshoreopera.org.

MAY

Paul Arsenault Exhibition

Opening Reception is from 5:30 to 7 p.m., May 4, at the The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road in Naples. “Paul Arsenault’s Reflections of Collier County: Celebrating 100 Years of Our Waterfronts” is on display from May 2 to July 28. The exhibition features some of the artist’s vintage works as well as pieces from his new “For the Love of Water” collection. Most of the paintings are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friends of Rookery Bay. Giclées, note cards and books by Paul Arsenault will also be available in Rookery Bay’s gift shop throughout the exhibition. The free opening reception freatures wine, beer, light bites and a book signing by the artist. Reservations are appreciated at rookerybay.org.

Latin Infusion!

Gulfshore Opera’s Erika Ramirez and The Latin Divos member Fernando Gonzalez sing boleros, zarzuela, Latin pop and other Latin music. The outdoor show takes place on the Green Market Stage. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Cost: $35. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. Information: 529-3925 or gulfshoreopera.org.

Collier County centennial celebration

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., May 5, the Collier County Centennial Celebration at Rookery Bay offers free admission to Collier County residents with ID and special activities throughout the two-story environmental learning center. Author Maureen Sullivan-Hartung will sell and sign two of her Collier history books: “Hidden History of Everglades City & Points Nearby” and “Images of America: Everglades City.” Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

The Hero Con in Fort Myers

The pop-culture convention returns with celebrity guests, cosplay, a car show, a lip-sync battle and panel discussions. Celebrities include actor-singer Adassa (“Encanto”), actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”), comics creator James O’Barr (“The Crow”) and three actors who have performed as Darth Vader (Spencer Wilding, C. Andrew Nelson and Dmitrious Bistrevsky, who performed in the costume while the voice was dubbed by other actors). Friday through Sunday, May 5-7. Cost: $10-$20 per day or $40 for a weekend pass (including the Saturday after-show party). Caloosa Sound Convention Center at Luminary Hotel & Co., 1375 Monroe St., downtown Fort Myers. Information: theheroconvention.com.

The Orchestra with former ELO members

Six former musicians from Electric Light Orchestra perform ELO hits in two shows with Southwest Florida Symphony. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in south Fort Myers ($27-$108) and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda ($39-$51). Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, south Fort Myers. Information: 481-4849 or bbmannpah.com.

Old Dominion at Hertz Arena

The ACM Award-winning group behind the country hits “Break Up With Him,” “Memory Lane,” “One Man Band,” “Written in the Sand,” “Song for Another Time,” “Snapback,” “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” and “Hotel Key.” Frank Ray and Greylan James open. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. $45-$107. Limited seating. Parking on site is $30 plus taxes and fees. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Information: 948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

Free Comic Book Day in Cape Coral

Get free comics from popular and independent publishers during the annual U.S. event. There will also be game demos, local cosplayers and Pokémon open play in the game room. Limit of five comics per customer. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Free. Cool Comics and Games, 311 Del Prado Blvd. S., No. 10, Cape Coral. Information: 573-7468 or facebook.com/coolcomicsandgames.

Camerata of Naples concerts

Sixteen-year-old principal harpist with the Florida Youth Orchestra and Broward Symphony Orchestra Noa Michaels will be featured in C. Debussy’s Danse Sacree et Profane for harp and strings at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 7. The chamber music ensemble Camerata of Naples will then perform E. V. Dohnányi’s Piano Quintet No.2, Op.26. The final selection is P. I. Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir De Florence.” The Camerata of Naples concerts are held at The Moorings Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples. Tickets are $40 and are available at cameratanaples.org or 239-596-8404.

Mother’s Day concert

From 2 until 3 p.m., May 14, students and teachers from Arts Planet will perform. This is a free concert with complimentary admission to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center but pre-registration is required at rookerybay.org/events.

ONGOING

Third Street South Farmers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

‘Cuba: The Natural Beauty,’ photography by Clyde Butcher

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents “Cuba: The Natural Beauty,” a photography exhibit by world-renowned photographer Clyde Butcher, at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through April 29. The exhibit is free and open to the public. It is part of the 2023 ¡ARTE VIVA! festival, a celebration of Hispanic arts and culture on Florida’s Paradise Coast. For information, visit arte-viva.com. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

August Wilson’s 'The Piano Lesson'

Theatre Conspiracy has pledged to tackle all 10 plays in Wilson’s famous “Century Cycle,” and this is the fifth play in that ongoing mission. The “Century Cycle” chronicles the Black experience in the 20th century. Set in Pittsburgh after The Great Depression, “The Piano Lesson” follows a brother and sister arguing over what to do with a family heirloom: A piano decorated with carvings by an enslaved ancestor. Through April 30. $30. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7 p.m. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea. The payouts are large. Information: 239-642 0800.

‘Rock of Ages’

TheatreZone concludes its 18th season line-up with Rock of Ages now through May 7. The musical features the drama and comedy of tumultuous romances and classic 80s rock anthems from the famous glam metal bands of that decade including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, and Poison. G&L Theatre, 13275 Livingston Road. $50-$85. Information: Theatre.Zone or 888-966-3352.

Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through May 10 at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Florida Rep’s ‘Lobby Hero’

A dark, gritty dramedy about race, sexism and justice set in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building, where a murder investigation unfolds. Now through May 16. $63. ArtStage Studio Theatre at Florida Repertory Theatre, 2268 Bay St., downtown Fort Myers. 332-4488 or floridarep.org.

Rookery Bay Farmers Market

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, now through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more. Live music will be featured each week. The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market. Information: 41markets.com.

A Cracker at The Ritz held over

After selling out its original three-month run, “A Cracker at The Ritz,” the social satire about life in Florida, is extending its Bonita Springs run through June. It is performed at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays at the Performing Arts Center, Moe Auditorium on Bonita Beach. The new dates are April 4, 11, and 25; May 2, 16, and 30; June 13, and 27. For tickets go to artcenterbonita.org or call 239-495-8989.

Three Degrees of Separation: Artistic Connections in the Permanent Collection

New exhibit runs through July 30 on first floor of The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Exhibition unites range of works from the museum’s permanent collection in a new interpretation to tell the story of artistic connections in the Americas between 1907 and 1968. Divided into five sections, each explores aspects of Modern art. Information: bakermuseum.org.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972. Note: Starting May 1, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.