3 To Do: Arsenault exhibit, centennial celebration and ‘Hero Con’

Marco Eagle

1. Thursday: Paul Arsenault Exhibition

Opening reception is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., May 4, at the The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road in Naples.

“Paul Arsenault’s Reflections of Collier County: Celebrating 100 Years of Our Waterfronts” is on display from May 2 to July 28. The exhibition features some of the artist’s vintage works as well as pieces from his new “For the Love of Water” collection. Most of the paintings are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friends of Rookery Bay.

Giclées, note cards and books by Paul Arsenault will also be available in Rookery Bay’s gift shop throughout the exhibition. The free opening reception freatures wine, beer, light bites and a book signing by the artist.

Reservations are appreciated at rookerybay.org.

2. Friday: Collier County centennial celebration

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., May 5, the Collier County Centennial Celebration at Rookery Bay offers free admission to Collier County residents with ID and special activities throughout the two-story environmental learning center.

Author Maureen Sullivan-Hartung will sell and sign two of her Collier history books: “Hidden History of Everglades City & Points Nearby” and “Images of America: Everglades City.”

Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

3. Starts Friday: ‘Hero Con’ in Fort Myers

The pop-culture convention returns with celebrity guests, cosplay, a car show, a lip-sync battle and panel discussions.

Celebrities include actor-singer Adassa (“Encanto”), actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”), comics creator James O’Barr (“The Crow”) and three actors who have performed as Darth Vader (Spencer Wilding, C. Andrew Nelson and Dmitrious Bistrevsky, who performed in the costume while the voice was dubbed by other actors).

Friday through Sunday, May 5-7. Cost: $10-$20 per day or $40 for a weekend pass (including the Saturday after-show party). Caloosa Sound Convention Center at Luminary Hotel & Co., 1375 Monroe St., downtown Fort Myers.

Information: theheroconvention.com.