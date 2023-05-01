Calusa Garden Club installs new officers

Sara Wolf

Staff

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island ended its seasonal year with a luncheon at Marco Island Yacht Club featuring a “High Tea” theme on April 13. Dale DeFeo, the District Director for the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs District that includes Marco Island, installed the Club's new officers for the 2023-2025 biennium.

Calusa Garden Club's new officers are Kimberly Korb Porter, president; Nancy Adams, first vice-president and program chairman; Joan Husband, second vice president and membership chairman; Debra Kuhlman, secretary; Marianne Foley, corresponding secretary; Margie Bramel, treasurer; and Janet Watson, assistant treasurer. The officers will serve a two-year term, ending in April of 2025.

Outgoing Club President Susan Neustadt was honored by Dale DeFeo as DeFeo awarded Neustadt her Past President pin. Then past presidents Linda Colombo and Sara Wolf gave Neustadt gifts from the Club, including an orchid, a vase, and a gift certificate for Driftwood Garden Center.

After a short business meeting, about 50 members and guests enjoyed a delicious luncheon and were then treated to an educational and entertaining program by Diane Shagott, owner of “Hats to Di For!” Shagott’s workshop located on Marco Island. Shagott gave a brief and entertaining history of the millinery profession, and then illustrated her skill in making headwear. She showed photos of gorgeous hats and fascinators she has made, and also delighted the attendees by showing unusual and attractive headwear she brought to the program. Shagott explained the process of making flowers and ornaments for headwear using feathers, silk, ribbon, and other materials. The audience appreciated the meticulous workmanship illustrated by these beautiful examples.

The club meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Rose Hall at Marco Island library. Persons interested in membership should contact the Garden Club through its website, calusa.org. For information on club activities, visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.