Kiwanis awards scholarships to MIA Key Club seniors

Education unlocks the door to a world of hopes, dreams, and goals of success. The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island recently hosted a group of young adults who undoubtedly hold the key to that door to a bright future.

The Marco Island Academy Key Club wowed their audience with “Lights, Camera, Service,” the story of their hopes, dreams, and accomplishments of the 2022-23 school year, a presentation in video, slide show, and scrapbook formats. Their talents and creativity are outstanding. Their message is resounding.

Key Club is an opportunity for students to expand the horizons of their high school education. The club promotes leadership development, self-esteem, teamwork, and community spirit in an atmosphere of friendship.

Supported with the inspirational leadership of their faculty advisor Lori Galiana and Kiwanis advisor Marie Lynn McChesney, the Key Club has been a driving force of volunteerism within our community. They have been the tireless hands of help at St. Matthews House Food Drive, Meals of Hope, Spooktacular, Knights of Columbus Car Show, Chili Cookoff, Treasures in the Trunk, Calusa Garden Club Plant Sale, Beach Clean-Ups, Parents Night Outs, Cookies and Milk with Santa, Literacy Buddies, Souper Bowl, Kiwanis Car Show, Spring Jubilee, Culver’s Share Night, and Tour de Marco. They look forward to future participation at Camp Mackle and Camp Able.

This year, the club of 77 members has logged 2079 community service hours, participated in 56 service projects, and raised thousands of dollars for charities and non-profit organizations. Perhaps their greatest accomplishment lies in their own creation of a service project that is very near and dear to their hearts and the hearts of many within the Marco Island Community.

Founded in 2021, Wynne’s Warriors is a project of the MIA Key Club that has raised over $4,000 for iDefine, a non-profit organization focused on Kleefstra Syndrome Awareness. The mission was the brainchild of current Key Club president Taylor Drott. The project is named for Wynne Lockwood, the 5-year-old granddaughter of Key Club advisor Marie Lynn McChesney. Wynne lives with Kleefstra Syndrome, a rare genetic disease that affects the ninth chromosome. It is a disease that impacts those suffering both physically and mentally. Because it is so rare, awareness is crucial.

The Key Club has raised funds for research by selling bracelets, baked goods, and even started a fundraiser at Sami’s restaurant on Marco Island. The mission became a movement, as the entire student body at MIA became involved by wearing purple, decorating the school, and wearing Wynne’s Warriors bracelets. Imagine their joy as Wynne herself came to MIA for a visit!

It is no surprise that the MIA Key Club recently received several recognition awards at their district conference (DCON), including First Place for Single Service (Wynne’s Warriors over 3 years), Second Place for Project Display (Wynne’s Warriors), and Third Place for Service Award (27+ service hours per member). It is also no wonder that current Key Club officer Tyler Clifford will serve as Key Club Division 22 Lieutenant Governor next year.

Scholarship awards

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island proudly presented scholarship awards to the following Key Club graduating seniors: Taylor Drott, $3,000; Sommar Kashey, $2,500; Aiden Boughton, $2,000; Charlize Noyes, $2,000; James Asbell, $2,000; Jorge Rodriguez, $2,000; Caitlin Sadofsky, $2,000; Cory Mendoza, $1,500; Luis Jauregui, $1,500; Arlette Villela-Hernandez, $1,500.

These students look forward to beginning their higher education in various fields, including medicine, computer science, hospitality, business, and marine biology.

The Kiwanis Club also proudly presented $1,500 to the MIA Cross Country/Track teams and $1,000 to the baseball team.

Funds for the scholarships and team gifts were raised through various fundraisers of the Kiwanis Club, and sponsorship donations from local businesses and generous individuals.

A certificate of gratitude and recognition was presented to retiring Collier County Supervisor of Elections Jennifer Edwards, a longtime Kiwanian. Edwards will be honored at an upcoming appreciation event where she has requested proceeds to benefit the Marco Island and Naples Kiwanis Clubs for future scholarships.

In her poem, Life’s Mirror, Madeline S. Bridges once said, “Give to the world the best you have, and the best will come back to you.” May these eloquent words live in the hearts of the MIA Key Club graduating seniors as they pursue their hopes and dreams, and may this verse inspire the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island as we strive to improve the world, one child and one community at a time.