Social Scene: ‘Girls Just want to have Fun’

That’s the motto of new Just Friends president, Laverne Leahy. It was the club's final luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club, and Rose Kraemer entertained the members in her special way, singing songs pertaining to “Girls just Want to have Fun.” Members weren't dancing in the street but they danced all around the room. Rose's backup singers, the Rosettes, joined her for a rendition of “My Girl.”New member Dorothy Flynn was introduced and five birthday ladies received flowers.A fun time was had by all!

