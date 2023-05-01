Social Scene: MCC cruises to the Keys

Submitted

Marco Cruise Club members plan their cruising season each year to include several cruises to the Florida Keys.

This year was no exception. Experienced event captains Bob Madaio and Don Harty have once again succeeded in providing two hugely successful cruises to two of the clubs favorite destinations. Those being Hawks Cay, and Marlin Bay Resort.

This year’s recent April cruise to the Keys included 28 members, eight boats and crews, and those who arrived by car. There is something very special about cruising and staying in the Keys.

