3 To Do: Collier County at 100, Brandon Robertson Quartet, more

1. Learn about Collier County at 100

This year marks Collier County's 100th Anniversary and Collier museums are celebrating.

Explore 1923, the county's founding year, by learning about the people, events, places, and politics that made that year special.

This weekend, visit the Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through Saturday, May 6.

Information: colliermuseums.com.

2. Saturday: The Brandon Robertson Quartet in Bonita

Local bandleader and jazz bassist Brandon Robertson performs with his quartet. Robertson’s 2019 album “Bass’d On a True Story” reached No. 16 in iTunes’ jazz-album chart.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. $30. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 239-495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

3. The Hero Con with Darth Vader actors, Adassa of 'Encanto'

The pop-culture convention returns with celebrity guests, cosplay, a car show, a lip-sync battle and panel discussions.

Celebrities include actor-singer Adassa (“Encanto”), actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”), comics creator James O’Barr (“The Crow”) and three actors who have performed as Star Wars villain Darth Vader (Spencer Wilding, C. Andrew Nelson and Dmitrious Bistrevsky, who performed in the costume while the voice was dubbed by other actors).

Friday through Sunday, May 5-7. $10-$20 per day or $40 for a weekend pass (including the Saturday after-show party). Caloosa Sound Convention Center at Luminary Hotel & Co., 1375 Monroe St., downtown Fort Myers.

Information: theheroconvention.com.

