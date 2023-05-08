3 To Do: Final Farmers’ Market, 10-Minute Play Festival, more

Marco Eagle

1. Final one until November: Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island’s Farmers Market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 10 at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island).

Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

MORENow You Know: ‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit opens May 9

AND3 To Know: Naples police chief retires, Apple, Google to combat tracking

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: ‘Evening On Fifth,’ Prokofiev ballet presents ‘Cinderella,’ more

2. Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival in Bonita Springs

The festival returns for its seventh year with more short plays from around the world.

Out of more than 450 submitted works, the judges selected ten 10-minute comedies and dramas to be performed. May 11-21. $35 per show.

Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

MOREParking in Paradise: Solutions discussed by Marco Island City Council

ANDReady to serve: New fire station has ceremonial grand opening

ALSO‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden – Chinese comfort food

3. Get tickets now! Melissa Etheridge in Bonita

Grammy-winning pop and rock star returns for her fourth show at Southwest Florida Event Center. Etheridge’s '90s hits include “I’m the Only One,” “I Want to Come Over” and “Come to My Window.”

At 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Cost: $153-$163. Limited seating.

Southwest Florida Event Center, 11515 Bonita Beach Road S.E., Bonita Springs.

Information: facebook.com/swflec.