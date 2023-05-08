A gift for the future: Marco Island Woman’s Club Awards 63K in scholarships

Maureen Chodaba

Special to the Eagle

“Why you were born and why you are living depends on what you are getting out of this world and what you are giving.”

That is the motto of the Marco Island Woman’s Club (MIWC), a network of socially conscious women committed to supporting and improving our local community. MIWC recently brought that message to life by awarding $63,000 in scholarships to fourteen Marco Island graduating high school seniors and three college students who were previous recipients of one-year MIWC scholarships. MIWC hosted these exemplary students at a celebratory luncheon held at the Island Country Club.

Funds for the scholarships are raised through dedicated events, including the annual MIWC Fashion Show and a fun-filled Cards and Games luncheon. This year, MIWC was blessed with two new opportunities of funds for this cause.

Evelyn McDowell had been a member of MIWC since 1984. Upon her passing, her remarkable generosity and love for this community were reaffirmed by her generous bequeathal to the MIWC Education Foundation. A scholarship of $24,000 to be awarded over four years was established in her name. Evelyn’s son and daughter-in-law were present at the luncheon.

Three renewable scholarships were also awarded. This year’s honoree is the Matthews Charitable Giving Fund. Les and Katy Matthews have been generous supporters of the MIWC Education Foundation in honor of their grandmother, Betty Cioffi, a member of the Marco Island Woman’s Club. These scholarships will assist college students who were previous MIWC scholarship awardees as graduating high school seniors and have now attained a 3.0 or higher at an accredited college.

This year’s scholarship recipients are …

Kathryn Barry, MIA – First recipient of Evelyn McDowell Scholarship; $24,000 over 4 years. Will attend Rice University.

– First recipient of Evelyn McDowell Scholarship; $24,000 over 4 years. Will attend Rice University. Anthony Grossi, MIA – 2023 recipient of Verne Cabooris Scholarship; $20,000 over 4 years. Will attend University of Miami.

– 2023 recipient of Verne Cabooris Scholarship; $20,000 over 4 years. Will attend University of Miami. Caitlin Raymond, Lely – One year, $5,000; will attend University of Miami.

– One year, $5,000; will attend University of Miami. Benjamin Laird, Lely – One year, $5,000; will attend Florida State University.

– One year, $5,000; will attend Florida State University. Caitlyn Sadofsky, MIA – One year - $5,000; will attend University of Central Florida.

– One year - $5,000; will attend University of Central Florida. Charlize Noyes, MIA – One year, $4,000; will attend Florida Atlantic University.

– One year, $4,000; will attend Florida Atlantic University. McKenna Broxson, Lely – One year, $4,000; will attend University of Central Florida.

– One year, $4,000; will attend University of Central Florida. Easton Prodanov, First Baptist Academy – One year, $4,000; will attend University of Florida.

– One year, $4,000; will attend University of Florida. Cory Mendoza-Jauregui, MIA – One year, $3,000; will attend University of Florida.

– One year, $3,000; will attend University of Florida. Taylor Drott, MIA – One year, $3,000; will attend Flagler College.

– One year, $3,000; will attend Flagler College. Zoie Swift, MIA – One year, $2,000; will attend Santa Fe College (Gainesville).

– One year, $2,000; will attend Santa Fe College (Gainesville). Lexi Smith, MIA – One year,- $2,000; will attend University of Tampa.

– One year,- $2,000; will attend University of Tampa. Shahzodbeck Rahmonov, MIA – One year, $2,000; will attend FGCU.

– One year, $2,000; will attend FGCU. Luis Jauregui, MIA – One year, $2,000; will attend St. Petersburg College.

The recipients of the renewable scholarships are ...

Joey Puell – $3,000; attending University of Florida with a goal to attain an MD degree and practice as a physician in neuro related fields.

– $3,000; attending University of Florida with a goal to attain an MD degree and practice as a physician in neuro related fields. Jasmin Schauer – $2,000; attending University of Florida with a goal of clinical medical research with an interest in aerospace and its impact on the brain.

– $2,000; attending University of Florida with a goal of clinical medical research with an interest in aerospace and its impact on the brain. Grace Fields – $2,000; attending University of Hartford, CT with a goal of performing arts management and business.

The awardees who were present at the luncheon shared stories of their hopes and goals for the future. Their fields of interest are varied, including marine biology, computer science, hospitality, criminology/crime scene investigation, graphic design, civil engineering, solar energy, orthodontics, neuroscience, finance, immunology, and other aspects of medicine. Their words reflected their love and appreciation of their families and community, along with sincere gratitude to the Marco Island Woman’s Club for these scholarships.

The Marco Island Woman’s Club also held the installation of their new executive board at the luncheon. MIWC 2022-23 President Barbara Malta passed the gavel to her successor, Sharyn Kampmeyer. Kampmeyer brings an abundance of experience to the club, having previously served as club president from 2014-15. Other new officers include Debbie Rosen, Vice-President; Sherri McKenna, Recording Secretary; Carol Hobday, Corresponding Secretary; Debbie Rago, Treasurer; and Sue Niebling, Asst. Treasurer.

MIWC is proud to award these scholarships as a gift for the future. Higher education will unlock the door to new opportunities for these amazing young students. We know they will pay it forward by being our gift of the future.

To learn more about the Marco Island Woman’s Club, please visit https://marcowomansclub.com.