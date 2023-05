Submitted

A lively crowd consisting of the Sports Fishing Club of Marco Island enjoyed a fiesta in the Park on Tres de Mayo (May 3). A delicious Mexican fajita buffet consisted of beans and rice, and chicken and beef fajitas with all the trimmings. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

