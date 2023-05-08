Social Scene: Sunset Ladies Neighborhood Watch Group has Souper Bowls luncheon

Submitted

Members of the Sunset Ladies Neighborhood Watch Group gathered at Mary and Luis Navarro's lovely outside Tiki Hut for a spectacular potluck luncheon.

Everyone painted a bowl that will be donated to the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce Annual Souper Bowl. For $15, you can purchase one of these hand painted, one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls and fill it with delicious soup samples from local restaurants at next year’s event.

Proceeds benefit the Leadership Marco Scholarship Fund, on behalf of the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce, providing educational scholarships to deserving local students.

This neighborhood group consists of 70-plus neighbors.

A very big thank you goes to both the Navarro's and Deb and Dave Orr for keeping us all connected and informed including the continued soliciting for contributions of food items to "Our Daily Bread" Marco Island's Food Pantry. And Pat Hagedorn (alias Mrs. Claus) for organizing this bowl painting event for all of the ladies.