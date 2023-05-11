3 To Do: ‘Queen of Marco,’ Mother’s Day concerts

Marco Eagle

1. No display now: ‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit

The Marco Island Historical Society presents a new exhibit, “Queen of Marco and the Creation of Collier County,” at the Marco Island Historical Museum, now through Aug. 5.

The exhibit is part of Collier County’s centennial celebration. The exhibit explores the role played by Tommie Barfield in creating Collier County.

Known by many as the Queen of Marco, she was a staunch lobbyist for Marco Island’s needs when it was still a part of Lee County.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

2. Sunday: Mother’s Day concert at Rookery Bay

From 2 until 3 p.m., May 14, students and teachers from Arts Planet will perform.

This is a free concert with complimentary admission to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center but pre-registration is required at rookerybay.org/events.

3. Sunday: Mother’s Day outdoor concert in Bonita

The Bonita Springs Concert Band performs a concert from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, May 14, at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs.

Conductor Gary E. Smith will lead the band and the featured guest is Rock Ciccarone. The program includes Pinkzebra's "Fanfare for a New Era," Claude Smith's "Emperata Overture" and "Jazz It Up!" arranged by Victor López.

Freewill offering. Bring your own seating.

Information: bonitaspringsconcertband.org.