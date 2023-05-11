Social Scene: Hats & 'PAWS'

Submitted

Just Friends enjoyed their lunch at CJ's on the Bay, Marco Island, on May 10. The group had a special guest; Harley, a golden retriever from Naples Golden PAWS and he was escorted by two trainers who explained the organization’s mission statement. Harley walked around the room and greeted the members!

The Kentucky Derby was also celebrated as most women wore hats and fascinators. Best hat winners were JoAnn Brandau, Cathy Mendygraw, Susie Walsh, Rachel DeHanas and Patty Larkin.

Five birthday ladies received roses and three new members were introduced.

