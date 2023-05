SWFLA To Do List: Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival, Off the Hook acts, more

Marco Eagle

MAY

Tammy Pescatelli at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13; and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival in Bonita Springs

The festival returns for its seventh year with more short plays from around the world. Out of more than 450 submitted works, the judges selected ten 10-minute comedies and dramas to be performed. Now through May 21. $35 per show. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

Melissa Etheridge in Bonita

Grammy-winning pop and rock star returns for her fourth show at Southwest Florida Event Center. Etheridge’s '90s hits include “I’m the Only One,” “I Want to Come Over” and “Come to My Window.” At 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Cost: $153-$163. Limited seating. Southwest Florida Event Center, 11515 Bonita Beach Road S.E., Bonita Springs. Information: facebook.com/swflec.

Fort Myers Film Festival

The annual Fort Myers Film Festival returns with more independent shorts, documentaries and feature films shown each day. This year’s films include the documentary "Warriors: The Bernie Mac Disease” from director Nicholas Markart, a Southwest Florida native. The movie follows the late comedian’s battle with sarcoidosis and explores the global impact of the disease. May 17-21. Tickets are $10 per film or block of films, or $20 for a day pass. Most films are shown at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., downtown Fort Myers. Information: fortmyersfilmfestival.com.

Randy Feltface at Off The Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 17; and 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

See ‘Godspell JR’ in Naples

KidzAct “Godspell JR.” – This Naples Players production boasts a score of chart-topping songs, with a heartwarming message about love, tolerance, and kindness. Various times May 17-May 21. Tickets $20 each. Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Crayton Road, Naples. Information: naplesplayers.org.

Movies In Paradise

Take the family out for a fun night at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, to see "Jurassic World: Dominion" on The Great Lawn at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The film will be shown on a 40-foot jumbotron, so arrive early to get the best lawn spots and bring blankets or lawn chairs. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: playparadisecoast.com.

Eli Young Band

The Texas country stars have scored four No. 1 hits with “Crazy Girl,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Love Ain’t” and “Drunk Last Night.” Their new album, “Love Talking,” came out last year. 8 p.m. Friday, May 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. $65. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee. Information: 239-658-1313 or moreinparadise.com.

K-Von at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Brew Fest at Cultural Park

The Cape Coral Museum of History hosts this new event with food trucks, vendors, live music and beer from more than 10 local breweries. 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 20. $40 admission includes a tasting cup with unlimited beer samples ($20 for designated driver ticket). VIP tickets are $75 and include the VIP pre-party and auction, snacks and access to the VIP tent. Cape Coral Museum of History, 544 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. Information: capecoralmuseum.org/brew-fest.

Hot Latin Nights at The MACC

A night of Latin jazz, salsa and more. Southwest Florida’s Heat Latin Jazz Band opens. Then Grammy-nominated Peruvian musician Kiki Sanchez and his quintet plays salsa, bachata, tango, merengue and reggaeton. 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20. $25. Music & Arts Community Center, 13411 Shire Lane, Fort Myers. Information: 277-1700 or gcsarts.org.

Isiah Kelly at Off The Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

MORENow You Know: East Naples development updates, Audubon on nesting

AND3 To Know: Florida’s COVID statistics mixed, more

ALSO3 To Do: ‘Queen of Marco,’ Mother’s Day concerts

ONGOING

Florida Rep’s ‘Lobby Hero’

A dark, gritty dramedy about race, sexism and justice set in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building, where a murder investigation unfolds. Now through May 16. $63. ArtStage Studio Theatre at Florida Repertory Theatre, 2268 Bay St., downtown Fort Myers. 332-4488 or floridarep.org.

Rookery Bay Farmers Market

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, now through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more. Live music will be featured each week. The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market. Information: 41markets.com.

A Cracker at The Ritz held over

After selling out its original three-month run, “A Cracker at The Ritz,” the social satire about life in Florida, is extending its Bonita Springs run through June. It is performed at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays at the Performing Arts Center, Moe Auditorium on Bonita Beach. The new dates are April 4, 11, and 25; May 2, 16, and 30; June 13, and 27. For tickets go to artcenterbonita.org or call 239-495-8989.

Paul Arsenault: ‘Reflections’

“Paul Arsenault’s Reflections of Collier County: Celebrating 100 Years of Our Waterfronts” is on display not through July 28. The exhibition features some of the artist’s vintage works as well as pieces from his new “For the Love of Water” collection. Most of the paintings are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friends of Rookery Bay. Giclées, note cards and books by Paul Arsenault will also be available in Rookery Bay’s gift shop throughout the exhibition. The free opening reception freatures wine, beer, light bites and a book signing by the artist. Reservations are appreciated at rookerybay.org. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is at 300 Tower Road in Naples.

Three Degrees of Separation: Artistic Connections in the Permanent Collection

New exhibit runs through July 30 on first floor of The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Exhibition unites range of works from the museum’s permanent collection in a new interpretation to tell the story of artistic connections in the Americas between 1907 and 1968. Divided into five sections, each explores aspects of Modern art. Information: bakermuseum.org.

MOREParking in Paradise: Solutions discussed by Marco Island City Council

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden – Chinese comfort food

ALSOGardening: Summer is just around the corner! Are you ready?

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972. Note: Starting May 1, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

.