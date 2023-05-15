3 To Do: Movies In Paradise, Eli Young Band, more

Marco Eagle

1. Movies In Paradise at Paradise Coast Sports Complex

Take the family out for a fun night at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, to see "Jurassic World: Dominion" on The Great Lawn at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples.

The film will be shown on a 40-foot jumbotron, so arrive early to get the best lawn spots and bring blankets or lawn chairs. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Information: playparadisecoast.com.

2. Eli Young Band at Seminole Casino

The Texas country stars have scored four No. 1 hits with “Crazy Girl,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Love Ain’t” and “Drunk Last Night.” Their new album, “Love Talking,” came out last year. 8 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Doors open at 7 p.m. $65. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee.

Information: 239-658-1313 or moreinparadise.com.

3. Fort Myers Film Festival

The annual Fort Myers Film Festival returns with more independent shorts, documentaries and feature films shown each day.

This year’s films include the documentary "Warriors: The Bernie Mac Disease” from director Nicholas Markart, a Southwest Florida native. The movie follows the late comedian’s battle with sarcoidosis and explores the global impact of the disease.

May 17-21. Tickets are $10 per film or block of films, or $20 for a day pass. Most films are shown at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., downtown Fort Myers.

Information: fortmyersfilmfestival.com.

