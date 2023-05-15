Marco’s DAR annual scholarship rewards an outstanding student

Chris Curle

For 74-years, Marco Island’s chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has worked to preserve American history, to promote education, and to foster patriotism. As part of that mission, the members honor individuals who excel in service.

At the April 20 meeting at the Hideaway Beach Club, Karen Lombardi presented a $2,000 scholarship to Marco Islander Easton Prodanov, a graduating senior at the Naples Baptist Academy, bound for the University of Florida at Gainesville in the fall.

“UF has always been like a dream school for me” Easton explained. “I really like the atmosphere and my sister is a junior there, so I have that connection, too.”

Easton is interested in studying finance and entrepreneurship.

“I run a mobile car detailing business, so I'm already in the business field. And I work weekends at Fin Bistro Seafood Restaurant on Marco.”

A National Honor Society member, Easton also is an outstanding athlete, competing on the basketball, baseball, and golf teams.

“I’ve maintained a straight A status throughout high school. And I volunteered a lot in the community, for example helping after the recent hurricanes.”

Easton’s parents, Angela and Peter, were proud to watch the DAR presentation. “We were super excited when we got the DAR letter in the mail.”

“I knew about the DAR heritage of people that were in the American Revolution and in the meeting, they spoke about their ancestors,” Easton recalled. “It’s refreshing to see people who have so much respect for people who serve.”

Marco’s DAR has DAR has 79 full and associate members. Luncheon meetings are at 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members also meet casually between meetings, just for friendship and fun. Potential members and visitors from other chapters are welcome. Contact Sally Snyder at sally.e.snyder@gmail.com or 703-851-0642.