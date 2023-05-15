SWFLA To Do List: ‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit, 10-Minute Play Festival in Bonita, more

Marco Eagle

‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit

The Marco Island Historical Society presents a new exhibit, “Queen of Marco and the Creation of Collier County,” at the Marco Island Historical Museum, now through Aug. 5. The exhibit is part of Collier County’s centennial celebration. The exhibit explores the role played by Tommie Barfield in creating Collier County. Known by many as the Queen of Marco, she was a staunch lobbyist for Marco Island’s needs when it was still a part of Lee County. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival in Bonita Springs

The festival returns for its seventh year with more short plays from around the world. Out of more than 450 submitted works, the judges selected ten 10-minute comedies and dramas to be performed. Now through May 21. $35 per show. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

Randy Feltface at Off The Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 17; and 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

See ‘Godspell JR’ in Naples

KidzAct “Godspell JR.” – This Naples Players production boasts a score of chart-topping songs, with a heartwarming message about love, tolerance, and kindness. Various times May 17-May 21. Tickets $20 each. Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Crayton Road, Naples. Information: naplesplayers.org.

K-Von at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Brew Fest at Cultural Park

The Cape Coral Museum of History hosts this new event with food trucks, vendors, live music and beer from more than 10 local breweries. 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 20. $40 admission includes a tasting cup with unlimited beer samples ($20 for designated driver ticket). VIP tickets are $75 and include the VIP pre-party and auction, snacks and access to the VIP tent. Cape Coral Museum of History, 544 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. Information: capecoralmuseum.org/brew-fest.

Hot Latin Nights at The MACC

A night of Latin jazz, salsa and more. Southwest Florida’s Heat Latin Jazz Band opens. Then Grammy-nominated Peruvian musician Kiki Sanchez and his quintet plays salsa, bachata, tango, merengue and reggaeton. 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20. $25. Music & Arts Community Center, 13411 Shire Lane, Fort Myers. Information: 277-1700 or gcsarts.org.

Isiah Kelly at Off The Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Matty Ryan at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Brit Floyd

The popular Pink Floyd tribute act celebrates the 50th anniversary of iconic album “The Dark Side of the Moon.” The 2 ½ hour show includes songs from that album and more. 8 p.m., Friday, May 26. $45-$65. Parking on site is $30. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Information: 239-948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

Brad Williams at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 26; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27; and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Pretty Tied Up (Guns N' Roses Tribute) & Wyld Ryde

At 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at South Street Naples-Founders Square, 8845 Founders Square Drive, Naples. General admission tickets $20 ($24.80 after fees) at eventbrite.com.

Lynne Koplitz at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

Rookery Bay Farmers Market

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, now through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more. Live music will be featured each week. The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market. Information: 41markets.com.

A Cracker at The Ritz held over

After selling out its original three-month run, “A Cracker at The Ritz,” the social satire about life in Florida, is extending its Bonita Springs run through June. It is performed at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays at the Performing Arts Center, Moe Auditorium on Bonita Beach. The new dates are April 4, 11, and 25; May 2, 16, and 30; June 13, and 27. For tickets go to artcenterbonita.org or call 239-495-8989.

Paul Arsenault: ‘Reflections’

“Paul Arsenault’s Reflections of Collier County: Celebrating 100 Years of Our Waterfronts” is on display not through July 28. The exhibition features some of the artist’s vintage works as well as pieces from his new “For the Love of Water” collection. Most of the paintings are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friends of Rookery Bay. Giclées, note cards and books by Paul Arsenault will also be available in Rookery Bay’s gift shop throughout the exhibition. The free opening reception freatures wine, beer, light bites and a book signing by the artist. Reservations are appreciated at rookerybay.org. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is at 300 Tower Road in Naples.

Three Degrees of Separation: Artistic Connections in the Permanent Collection

New exhibit runs through July 30 on first floor of The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Exhibition unites range of works from the museum’s permanent collection in a new interpretation to tell the story of artistic connections in the Americas between 1907 and 1968. Divided into five sections, each explores aspects of Modern art. Information: bakermuseum.org.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972. Note: Starting May 1, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com.