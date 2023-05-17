Social Scene: Yacht Club celebrates 2023 Kentucky Derby

Carol Comeaux

Special to the Eagle

From mint juleps to elaborate hats, the 2023 Kentucky Derby provided a perfect excuse to have a great time with friends at the Marco Island Yacht Club’s “Hats & Horses” party.

The fun started at 5 p.m. with cocktails at the Burgee Bar as members checked out each other’s awesome hats and Derby regalia. Before the race, everyone joined in song to “My Old Kentucky Home” and placed their bets on their favorite horses, with proceeds going to the MIYC Mariner’s Fund.

Several big screen TVs were conveniently placed for members and their guests to cheer their picks for the Derby crown. After winners were announced and prizes awarded, everyone went upstairs to enjoy a delicious buffet prepared by Chef Brad and enjoy the rest of a most beautiful evening.

