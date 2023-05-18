3 To Do: Hurricane Ian exhibit, Community day at Artis and a HoJo murder mystery

Marco Eagle

1. Hurricane Ian exhibit at Tribby Arts Center

Artists and writers from Shell Point Retirement Community reflect on Hurricane Ian and look to the future in a new exhibit called “Seven Months Since.”

Sixty-six artists and photographers will display their works alongside haikus, short narratives and other written works from nine resident writers. Now through June 22. Free.

The Shell Point, Legacy, and Overlook Galleries in Tribby Arts Center at Shell Point Retirement Community, 17281 On Par Blvd., south Fort Myers.

Information: 415-5667 or tribbyartscenter.com.

2. This weekend: HoJo murder mystery

The latest Studio Players production is “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s: A comedy in Two Acts” is set in a Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge in 1979.

See it at various times between May 19 and June 4 in Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Information: thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192.

3. Saturday: Community day at Artis—Naples

Head to Artis—Naples between noon and 4 p.m., Saturday, May 20, for Spring Community Day.

The community is welcome to the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus for a day of art, music and fun.

The free event includes hands-on activities in The Baker Museum, musical performances and special activities.

Information: artisnaples.org.