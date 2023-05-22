3 To Do: ‘Fame,’ Brad Williams and Brit Floyd

Marco Eagle

1. On stage now: Florida Rep Theatre Conservatory’s ‘Fame, The Musical’

Students from Florida Rep’s conservatory program perform the musical based on the hit 1980 movie.

Set in New York City’s celebrated high school for the performing arts, the story follows students from freshman year to graduation as they deal with life and their music, drama and dance classes.

MORENow You Know: Berm project begins May 30 on Marco, more

AND3 To Know: Free e-filing system moves ahead, more

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: HoJo murder mystery, Hurricane Ian exhibit, more

Now through May 27. Cost: $30 for adults, $15 for students. Florida Repertory Theatre, 2268 Bay St., downtown Fort Myers.

Information: 332-4488 or floridarepeducation.org.

2. Brad Williams at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 26; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27; and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Friday: Brit Floyd at Hertz Arena

The popular Pink Floyd tribute act celebrates the 50th anniversary of iconic album “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

The 2.5-hour show includes songs from that album and more. At 8 p.m., Friday, May 26. Cost: $45-$65. Parking on site is $30. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Information: 239-948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

MOREFWC: Contractor ran over active sea turtle nests, left an oil spill on Marco Island

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Stonewalls – Fine, fresh, friendly and delish!

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?