DWC Marco: Captain Stoltenborg explains permit less conceal carry

Speaking to an audience of over 60 members and guests at the DWC Marco meeting on May 9 at Mackle Park, including students from Marco Island Academy, Marco Island Operations Captain Rich Stoltenborg presented on House Bill 543, passed during the 2023 legislative session, and signed by the governor, which allows carrying concealed firearms without a permit in Florida.

He explained that House Bill 543, effective July 1, allows anyone in Florida, including a non-resident, who is at least 21 years old, to carry a concealed firearm without a Florida carry and conceal permit as long as they satisfy the requirements to purchase a firearm in Florida. Someone who is 18-20 years old may carry a concealed firearm while hunting or fishing and while traveling to and from.

People may still decide to get a carry and conceal permit if they are taking a weapon to another state that requires a state permit and will accept a Florida-issued permit (reciprocity). Anyone traveling outside of Florida should know the laws of every state they will be traveling in and make sure they comply with those states’ laws.

Captain Stoltenborg confirmed that Florida has a Red Flag law, known in Florida as a Risk Protection Order (RPO), that was adopted after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting in 2018 that left 17 people dead and another 17 injured. The RPO “allows the police to remove weapons if certain requirements are met and prevents a person from purchasing firearms.”

Captain Stoltenborg responded to many questions and comments raised by a very interested and engaged audience and he advised everyone to be vigilant about their environment. Leave or go to a safe location if they see someone displaying a weapon in a threatening way and immediately call 911 if they have any concerns for their safety or the safety of others.

Vice President, Deb Henry followed up, thanking Captain Stoltenborg and all the MIPD for their great service to the community. She reminded everyone to be wary and remember to vote for gun safety reform candidates going forward.

DWC Marco continues to be actively involved in the Marco Island community. Every month our members donate a variety of foods requested by Our Daily Bread Food Pantry. This year, the club is sponsoring a group meal and gift cards for 11 breast cancer patients and their families who will stay in Marco Island homes donated for use to Little Pink Houses of Hope the first week of June.

DWC Marco’s monthly meetings are open to members and guests. The next meeting is on June 13 at 5 p.m. on Zoom. The June guest speaker is Joe Bonasia, who will talk about the Florida Right to Clean Water Initiative, which is working to have a constitutional amendment added to Florida’s 2024 ballot.

For more information about meetings, membership, or supporting our charitable efforts, go to dwcmarco.org or contact us at info@dwcmarco.org.