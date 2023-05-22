SWFLA To Do List: HoJo murder mystery, Hurricane Ian exhibit, more

Marco Eagle

Matty Ryan at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

LunaFest film festival at Alliance for the Arts

Sponsored by Luna Bars, the annual traveling film fest presents seven short films by and about women. There will also be light refreshments. At 7 p.m. Friday, May 26. Cost: $15. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. Information: 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

Pretty Tied Up (Guns N' Roses Tribute) & Wyld Ryde

At 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at South Street Naples-Founders Square, 8845 Founders Square Drive, Naples. General admission tickets $20 ($24.80 after fees) at eventbrite.com.

Red, White & Tunes Festival in Fort Myers

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with live music, food, games, vendors and more. The band lineup includes Aerosmith tribute Jaded, Southern rockers The Winters Brothers Band, local rock band Roxx Revolt & The Velvets and more. From 1 until 10 p.m. Sunday, May 28. $20-$60. Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., downtown Fort Myers. CaloosaSoundAmp.com

Lynne Koplitz at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

Rookery Bay Farmers Market

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, now through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more. Live music will be featured each week. The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market. Information: 41markets.com.

HoJo murder mystery

The latest Studio Players production is “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s: A comedy in Two Acts” is set in a Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge in 1979. See it at various times between now and June 4 in Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Information: thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192.

Hurricane Ian exhibit at Tribby Arts Center

Artists and writers from Shell Point Retirement Community reflect on Hurricane Ian and look to the future in a new exhibit called “Seven Months Since.” Sixty-six artists and photographers will display their works alongside haikus, short narratives and other written works from nine resident writers. Now through June 22. Free. The Shell Point, Legacy, and Overlook Galleries in Tribby Arts Center at Shell Point Retirement Community, 17281 On Par Blvd., south Fort Myers. Information: 415-5667 or tribbyartscenter.com.

A Cracker at The Ritz held over

After selling out its original three-month run, “A Cracker at The Ritz,” the social satire about life in Florida, is extending its Bonita Springs run through June. It is performed at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays at the Performing Arts Center, Moe Auditorium on Bonita Beach. The new dates are April 4, 11, and 25; May 2, 16, and 30; June 13, and 27. For tickets go to artcenterbonita.org or call 239-495-8989.

Paul Arsenault: ‘Reflections’

“Paul Arsenault’s Reflections of Collier County: Celebrating 100 Years of Our Waterfronts” is on display not through July 28. The exhibition features some of the artist’s vintage works as well as pieces from his new “For the Love of Water” collection. Most of the paintings are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friends of Rookery Bay. Giclées, note cards and books by Paul Arsenault will also be available in Rookery Bay’s gift shop throughout the exhibition. The free opening reception freatures wine, beer, light bites and a book signing by the artist. Reservations are appreciated at rookerybay.org. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is at 300 Tower Road in Naples.

Three Degrees of Separation: Artistic Connections in the Permanent Collection

New exhibit runs through July 30 on first floor of The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Exhibition unites range of works from the museum’s permanent collection in a new interpretation to tell the story of artistic connections in the Americas between 1907 and 1968. Divided into five sections, each explores aspects of Modern art. Information: bakermuseum.org.

‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit

The Marco Island Historical Society presents a new exhibit, “Queen of Marco and the Creation of Collier County,” at the Marco Island Historical Museum, now through Aug. 5. The exhibit is part of Collier County’s centennial celebration. The exhibit explores the role played by Tommie Barfield in creating Collier County. Known by many as the Queen of Marco, she was a staunch lobbyist for Marco Island’s needs when it was still a part of Lee County. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972. Note: Starting May 1, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

