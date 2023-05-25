3 To Do: Memorial Monday, heroes and reflections

Marco Eagle

1. Monday: Attend a SWFL Memorial Day event

The annual Collier County Veterans Council Memorial Day service begins at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Garden, 525 111th Ave., Naples.

The event features speakers, patriotic music, a cookout and more. Attendees should bring their own seating. collier-county-veterans-council.org.

On Marco Island, the Memorial Day Ceremony is at 11 a.m., Monday, May 29, at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Ave, Marco Island.

In Bonita Springs, the annual ceremony starts at 9 a.m. May 29 at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. It includes at 21-gun salute, laying of wreaths and more.

More Memorial Day events, 2B. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com, cityofbonitasprings.org.

2. Superheroes For Heroes at The Dek

The Dek Bar’s annual Memorial Day fundraiser encourages people to dress up as their favorite superhero for an afternoon of food trucks, live music, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and more. Plus the chance to dunk your favorite bartender in a dunk dank.

The 10th annual event will be raising money for the nonprofit Relieve the Jank, which raises money for Southwest Florida service-industry workers impacted by Hurricane Ian (including some veterans).

From 2 until 6 p.m. Monday, May 29. Free. The Dek Bar, 4704 S.E. 15th Ave., Cape Coral. 542-3745 or facebook.com/thedekbar.

3. Paul Arsenault: ‘Reflections’

“Paul Arsenault’s Reflections of Collier County: Celebrating 100 Years of Our Waterfronts” is on display not through July 28.

The exhibition features some of the artist’s vintage works as well as pieces from his new “For the Love of Water” collection. Most of the paintings are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friends of Rookery Bay. Giclées, note cards and books by Paul Arsenault will also be available in Rookery Bay’s gift shop throughout the exhibition.

Reservations are appreciated at rookerybay.org. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is at 300 Tower Road in Naples.