3 To Do: Philharmonic concerts, ‘Queen of Marco,’ more

1. Friday and Saturday: Naples Philharmonic concerts

Free chamber music concerts, beginning at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 1, at South Regional Library, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway; 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Crayton Road; 7 p.m. June 2 at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, 1225 Piper Blvd.; 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Naples Regional Library, 650 Central Ave.; and 7 p.m. June 3 at Artis─Naples Signature Event Space, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd.

Reserve free tickets online at artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900. Arrive early.

2. Michael Blackson at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $49 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901

3. On display now: ‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit

The Marco Island Historical Society presents a new exhibit, “Queen of Marco and the Creation of Collier County,” at the Marco Island Historical Museum, now through Aug. 5.

The exhibit is part of Collier County’s centennial celebration. The exhibit explores the role played by Tommie Barfield in creating Collier County.

Known by many as the Queen of Marco, she was a staunch lobbyist for Marco Island’s needs when it was still a part of Lee County. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.