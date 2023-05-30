Class of 2023: Marco Island Academy graduates 60 seniors

Lance Shearer

Correspondent

The 60 members of the Marco Island Academy class of 2023 went from being students to graduates during their commencement ceremony May 26.

As various speakers pointed out to the graduates, their path through high school has been an eventful one. They went through years of pandemic protocols, a major hurricane this school year, and a complete upheaval and makeover of the school’s physical plant. This class at MIA, the island’s charter high school, started their career there in the pre-fab modules, and finished in the school’s new state-of-the-art facility.

While last year’s class was the first to graduate inside the gymnasium at MIA, this year marked the first school year of the fully completed campus, pointed out Principal Melissa Scott.

In a departure from prior years’ graduation ceremonies, there was no keynote speaker giving a commencement address, with that slot turned over to what the event’s program teased as “MIA Special Guests,” who turned out to be a quintet of the school’s graduating seniors.

In addition, the graduates, family members, and friends and supporters including Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees and MIPD Chief Tracy Frazzano heard from valedictorian Kathryn Barry, salutatorian Anthony Grossi, Principal Scott and others.

The valedictorian, among other thoughts, pointed out that research has shown that manta rays, which is the team mascot for MIA, are actually very intelligent social creatures, exemplifying teamwork. “We are manta rays, and will be forever connected to one another,” she said.

Salutatorian Grossi, in welcoming the assemblage, pointed out that “life throws curveballs – it’s a series of ups and downs,” and urged his listeners to appreciate the highs and lows, and “do crazy things, so you have something interesting to remember.”

Scott turned her address into a musical trip down memory lane. After lamenting that “my music – the best music” is now relegated to the oldies station and the grocery store, she played some recorded snippets from her favorite tunes and artists that offered wisdom, guidance, advice, or just a blast from the past. Her selections included “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, “Hero” from Mariah Carey, and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

Scott also told the grads “the longest relationship you will ever have is with yourself,” and confided that “secretly, I like kids more than adults. Did I just say that out loud?”

Musical performances also featured live songs from MIA students, “If I Only Had One Day” from “Superhero,” and “For Good” from “Wicked.”

After teacher Shane Totten stood on a footstool to present the Faculty Award to Daniel Donaldson, Scott presented the Principal’s Award to Caitlyn Sadofsky. With the other business concluded, including viewing the Senior Farewell Video montage, students flipped the tassels on their mortarboards from the right to the left, and then tossed the caps high into the air. The graduates departed the hall, as they had arrived, to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance.”

All that remained, particularly for Melissa Scott, was delivering a seemingly endless series of hugs to departing seniors. The MIA graduating class of 2023 is now part of the school’s brief but growing history.

Marco Island Academy Graduating Class of 2023